





Rajasthan Royals dropped to their fifth consecutive loss when they were defeated on Thursday by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RR was in a good position with solid beats by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurgel, but with 18 points needed to win from 12 balls, the team completely lost the plot. RR eventually scored at just one point of the penultimate last -lasting by Josh Hazlewood and was defeated by 11 points. This was another limited loss for RR after comparable results against Delhi Capitals and Luckknow Super Giants. The legendary India Batter Sunil Gavaskar was not happy with the performance of the team and he called head coach Rahul Dravid in his brutal verdict. With Rajasthan Royals I am actually talking about the earlier competitions where I was not on the groundi, she just saw. So you are not always able to get the feeling of what really happens. But here I was on the floor and you could actually see the kind of cricket that was played. And with someone like Rahul Dravid as the coach, it was quite astonishing that cricket did not think. Dravid was always so accurate in his thinking, and I thought that that kind of approach would have been brushed in some of the Rajasthan stroke people, “Gavaskar said on Star Sports. “Where is the thinking process there? You can't expect inexperienced players to always have good, but still … it's just a different kind of cricket, he added. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Seamer Josh Hazlewood brought a competition -determining saying to help his team Edge Pastrajasthanroyals (RR) with 11 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Clash in the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Hazlewood was called 'player of the match' for his brilliant figures of 4/33, while he used his accuracy and variations to break the chase of Theroyals. “First of all it was about holding on to your strengths,” said Hazlewood after the game. “I knew that the hard length was difficult to touch on this wicket, to mix it with the strange Yorker, the slower balls and the order to bowl them was the right choice,” he added. Hazlewood also praised the RCB bowling unit and emphasized how well the attack is. “I love our bowling attack. I feel that we have covered every base. Everyone has their days, and we are doing well,” he said. The Australian Zeeman also spoke about the surface in Bengaluru and noted his unique challenge for batters. “The bouncer here is pretty steep here during the entire tournament. That score was phenomenal. I think that was far above par and the boys really did a great job,” he noticed. (With ani inputs) Topics mentioned in this article

