Traditional seasonal closer for South Devon Table Tennis – Photo 1 of 2

Sixty -five players entered the South Devon and Torbay Table Tennis Leagues every year at the end of the season tournament in the Torbay Leisure Center.

Fourteen different events took place in the day with half of the final that was stopped at the Showcase Finals and Awards Night that was held at Stover School two days later.

The first competitions that were completed in the Torbay Leisure Center were the events under 13 and under 11. A great entry of 20 young people participated, including an enthusiastic team of Sherwell Valley Primary School. All participants received a competition medal, in which trophies were awarded to the under 13 winner Noah Gage and the 11 winner Blake Bellham.

A strong competitive field of 31 players came to the Singles event. The eight group winners are Kevin Nicholls, Colin Butterworth, Paul Davey, Dan Webster-Hall, Aarish Maharjan, Chris Harper, Terry Parkins and Mark Burridge.

On to the semi-final that were both won 3-1, Kevin Nicholls Paul Davey and Aarish Maharjan Mark Burridge, so Kevin Nicholls and Aarish Maharjan remained behind to fight for the Burton Cup at Stover School.

The ladies singles saw both Jackie Whitehorn and Sonja Ryland move forward to the final without dropping a match.

A very competitive veteran event was on stage, some well -known names that understand as group winners, Kevin Nicholls, Stephen Hugh, Paul Davey, Chris Harper, Jim Mcivor and Terry Parkins.

Kevin Nicholls defeated Stephen Hugh 3-0 in one semi-final, while the other Semi was an epic meeting between Paul Davey and Terry Parkins, Terry eventually won 14-12, 8-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-7, who won a Kevin Nicholls Veterans Veterans.

Joseph Edwards played a conclusion and was unbeaten when he took the Junior Boys title with Gustaw Adamczak Runner-Up.

There were some great confrontations in the men's subtle event. Mark Burridge and Paul Davey then defeated Webster-Hall and Chris Garner with 3-1, while Aarish Maharjan and Chris Harper in the fifth against Kevin Nicholls and Jim Mcivor Kneading 15-13 to reach the final.

The Ladies Doubles event, also played a conclusion, was won by Sonja Ryland and Jackie Whitehorn, who defeated Maria Dillon and Angelina Yang in the final

The mixed Doubles on Finals Night are between Sonja Ryland and Kevin Nicholls, who defeated Nick Shirtey and Angelina Yang in one semi-final and Jackie Whitehorn and Paul Davey, who defeated Eve James and Chris Garner in the other, both meetings 3-0 victories.

The Super Veterans (more than 60) will also be played at Stover and will be between Jim Mcivor, who defeated Terry Parkins 12-10 in the fifth, and Mick Mercer, who had a more comfortable 3-0 win over Martin Dilkes.

At the Division Events, in which Division Four had a strange result such as the two group winners, Albie Andrews and Lewis Lavery, were beaten in the semi-final by Gustaw Adamczak and Sacha Edwards. Gustaw is going to beat Sacha in the last 11-6, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8.

The Division Three event was won by Peter Moretta who beat Chris Garner 11-6, 4-11, 11-5, 11-5. The Second Division, with a large entry of top quality, saw a number of excellent encounters, Mitch Nash lost to Colin Butterworth in one semi -final, while Mitch Bellham David Davies defeated in the other. This gives us a Colin Butterworth v Mitch Bellham final at Stover School.

An excellent top -quality table tennis successfully completed in the Torbay Leisure Center, while the action is transferred to the Stover School for the final and the presentation of all prices for the local competition table tennis season.

A great location and a good turnout when the evening started with an introduction from the chairman of the Leagues, George Breyley, who also acted as MC, helped to award the prizes and to speak the final all night.

Kevin Nicholls saw the first event of the evening preserving his veteran title when he defeated Terry Parkins 11-6, 11-3, 11-4.

Then the division was two final, Die Colin Butterworth the decisive fifth match against Mitch Bellham took 11-3, 11-8, 10-12, 12-14, 11-6.

Sonja Ryland and Kevin Nicholls came from behind in an exciting fifth game of the mixed Doublesfinale to lift the cup, Jackie Whitehorn and Paul Davey miss just 7-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9.

The Super Veterans (more than 60) final was the next, Jim Mcivor Victorious in a tactical battle with Mick Mercer 5-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-7.

An excellent menture game was won by Aarish Maharjan and Christopher Harper when she beat Mark Burridge and Paul Davey in another thriller 7-11, 11-3, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7.

League sponsor and top women's player, Sonja Ryland, took her eighth ladies singles title with a nice victory over Jackie Whitehorn 11-4, 11-7, 11-7

We were treated to some spectacular rallies when Aarish Maharjan and Kevin Nicholls fought for the title of the men's singles, the Burton Cup. Defense who won the day when Kevin Nicholls collected his third title of the evening 11-4, 11-5, 11-6.

Between all games, the prizes for the season were distributed by Sonja Ryland, (Albany Florists, League sponsor) and George Breyley (retreating chairman of the competition), who was also the recipient of the Amy Dyment Bowl at the helm for his eight successful years. Issy Brown received the other committee price, the Alan Parker Cup.

Many thanks to Torbay Leisure Center and Stover School for organizing the events and for all involved in playing, supporting, referee and organizing the procedure.

More photos of Finals Night can be found on the competition website in the gallery.