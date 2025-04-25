



The ECB has introduced updated recreational cricket safety instructions for 2025, which apply to everyone in the recreational game. These regulations consolidate essential requirements, including minimal field distances, eligible players, protective equipment and fast bowling. Utguined guidelines that contain recommendations to improve safety are also available, in addition to a FAQ to help the concept and implementation of these regulations and guidelines. We urge all those involved in recreational cricket to read and share these documents to guarantee safe environments. For questions, contact Safety [email protected] What's new? (Non-negotiable) Male players under the age of 18 must Wear a groin protector (box) when they are also needed to wear a helmet (ie, when batting, keeping wicket or holding cricket in certain positions).

Wear a groin protector (box) when they are also needed to wear a helmet (ie, when batting, keeping wicket or holding cricket in certain positions). Written approval must are obtained from the leadership of the County Talent Pathway (in addition to written permission from the parents) before a provincial or sub-county player of 11 years old and who started with school year 7 is eligible to play in Cricket Open Age (adult).

are obtained from the leadership of the County Talent Pathway (in addition to written permission from the parents) before a provincial or sub-county player of 11 years old and who started with school year 7 is eligible to play in Cricket Open Age (adult). Clubs must Certain considerations take into account a junior cricket player in Open Age Cricket or in an age group above those players actual age group.

Certain considerations take into account a junior cricket player in Open Age Cricket or in an age group above those players actual age group. Referees (both formally appointed and acting referees), and captains (or team managers in Junior Cricket) must Take certain steps to enforce the new safety regulations in agreements.

Take certain steps to enforce the new safety regulations in agreements. Regulations apply to the age of the players, not the age group of cricket (eg 12 year olds, not U13S). Updated Fast Bowling & Fielding Distance regulations instructions Age in years Max overs per spell Max overs per day 11 and lower 4 8 12 & 13 5 10 14 & 15 5 12 16 & 17 6 15 18 & 19 7 18 NCF security team (For extra help) Kevin Denmark Mark Campbell NCF -e -Mail Secure

E -Mail: [email protected] Norfolk County Safeguarding Officer Mark Campbell

E -Mail: Click HERE

Telephone: 07917 735469

(Feel free to contact Mark with any questions that you may have) Norfolk County Safeguarding Officer Kevin Denmark

E -Mail: Click HERE

Telephone: 07876 561388

(Feel free to contact Kevin with any questions that you may have)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.norfolkcricket.co.uk/updated-recreational-cricket-safety-regulations-and-guidelines-for-the-2025-season/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos