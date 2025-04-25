Bethlehem, Pa. The Patriot League formally announced the addition of William & Mary as an associated member for football.

The tribe starts in the competition in the competition for the 2026 football season and joins the rival University of Richmond, which starts in 2025 with his first season in the competition.

The Patriot Leagues -Member of the NCAA Division I Football Championship SubDivision (FCS) will expand to nine teams with the addition of William & Mary. They join Charter members Buckknell University, Colgate University, the College of the Holy Cross, Lafayette College and Lehigh University, together with associated members Fordham University, Georgetown University and University of Richmond. Before Richmond, Georgetown was the last football program that became a member of the Patriot League and arrived for the 2001 season. The Patriot League never had more than eight football-playing institutions (2001-03) before the addition of William & Mary.

I am happy to welcome William & Mary as our ninth football member. This is an important day before the competition, said Patriot League commissioner Jennifer Heppel. William & Marys commit for academic excellence, athletic performance and community involvement reflects a holistic approach to the development of student athlete that matches our membership and will make them an ideal institutional partner for the competition.

We are so enthusiastic to accept this invitation from the Patriot League as football members, said William & Mary President Katherine A. Rowe. It is a pleasure to be president of a university with such a robust dedication to excellence in division I sports. We constantly look at how we can support the best students who compete in all our sports. This step fits perfectly with our football program and we look forward to the future.

We are pleased to welcome William & Mary in the Patriot League for football from 2026, president of Colgate University and chairman of the Council of Presidents Brian W. Casey. Their well-deserved reputation for academic success and their dedication to the development of their student athletes helps to further strengthen the Patriot Leagues mission and vision.

Moving football to the Patriot League is a strategic decision that will coordinate our program at other schools that play competitive football in a strong FCS conference with student athletes reaching at the highest level, said William & Mary director of Athletics Brian Mann.

About William & Mary Football

William & Mary Football has a tradition of excellence dating from 1893. The tribe has earned 11 NCAA-Playoff-Ligplaats, reached the national semi-final twice (2004 and 2009) and winning a program record 11 competitions in each of those seasons. In general, the school has won 16 conference championships and 119 players see all-America honors. The program has sent more than 100 players to the professional ranks with 74 NFL Draft Picks. W&M also has remarkable alumni in Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin 95 and Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott 98.

Patriot League football history

The Patriot League will discuss its 40th league season this fall at the NCAA Division I Football Championship SubDivision (FCS) level. The competition was formed in 1986 with charter members Buckknell, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette and Lehigh. Fordham has retained the status of the football member since 1990, because the Rams from 1990-94 were full members before being associated in 1995. Georgetown has participated since 2001 as a Patriot League Football Associate member. Davidson (1987-88) and Towson (1997-03) also participated in the Patriot League as football employees. Full Patriot League members – The US Military Academy (Army West Point) and US Naval Academy (NAVY) – play football in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) in the football bowl – subdivision (FBS).

Patriot League -Football in the polls

Patriot League co-champion Lehigh ended the 2024 season arranged 21st in the FCS Coaches Poll and no. 20 In the statistics, FCS survey. Co-Campion Holy Cross, who has demanded at least part of the competition crown for six consecutive seasons, ended outside the top 25 after he was arranged in both polls in the previous three seasons. The competition ended with two arranged teams in two of the last three seasons, with Lafayette (no. 17 FCS Coaches, no. 20 Statistics Performing) and Holy Cross (no. 22 FCS Coaches) in 2023. In 2022, the Crusaders (no. 6 FCS Coaches) and Fords, 7 Statistics) were nos. Finished ranked bods on the post season.

Success Patriot League Football Postseason

Last season Lehigh went on to the NCAA di FCS Championship second round after a 20-16 victory over no. 9 Richmond in the opening round. The success of the Mountain Hawks after the season follows a recent trend for the competition. Since 2015, three Patriot League football teams have been implemented to the quarter -final Tour of the FCS play -offs. In 2022, Holy Cross went on to the quarterfinals, where they fell into the national Champion South Dakota State. The 2022 seasonal trade has the second time since 2015 that the Patriot League received several bids for the FCS play -offs. Colgate reached the quarterfinals round in 2015 and 2018 when the Raiders have the Nations Top-Scoring Defense (9.3 ppg) before they fell to the final national North Dakota State champion.

Patriot League -Football in the pros

Since the founding of the competitions in 1986, 12 Patriot League football students athletes have been selected in the NFL concept, in which Holy Cross Offensive Lineman CJ Hanson is the most recently a seventh round pick is due to the City Chiefs in 2024. NFL grilles, including Forham All-Allican Chase Edmonds), Tamma (Tampa Boe Boeikers). which is in fifth place in the FCS history in career -haardy yards (5,862).

Patriot League Football Academic competence

The Patriot League is one of the most important academic football conferences in NCAA division I. According to the most recent data released by the NCAA in December 2024, the Leaves Seven Football programs registered the best graduation core (GSR) -Score (91) and Top Federal Saluation speed -Conferences. For more than a decade, the Patriot League has been the best NCAA Division I conferences in GSR and FGR, and since 2020 has placed the top FGR and ranking in the top two in GSR.

About the Patriot League

The Patriot Leagueis in its fourth decade of academic and athletic performance, which constantly demonstrating that student athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The athletic success of the Patriot Lagues is achieved, while its affiliated institutions are committed to the establishment principle of allowing and graduating student athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is seen as an important part of well-completed education.