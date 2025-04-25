



Midland, Mich. –The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) announced its 2025 All-Gliac Men's Tennis Team on Friday after the opening matches of the conference tournament in the Midland Tennis Center in Midland, Mich. The Cedric Drenth of Wayne State was named Gliac -Athlete of the Year, Davenport's Daniel Calverearned Gliac first -year student of the year Honors and Grand Valley Statewas selected as Gliac Heren Coaching Staff of the Year. Alessandro Santangelowas from Ferris State was also honored as the therecipient of the Gliac Men's Tennis Sportsmanship Award. 2025 Gliac athlete of the year

Cedric Drent, Wayne State Cedric Drenth (Sulzbach, Germany / Altkönigschule Kronberg) helped Wayne State University Men's Tennis Squad to a 5-2 ledger in GLIAC competitions and a no. 2-sear in the conference tournament. The senior made a 23-8 mark in Singles competition while he was 24-7 in double play with his partner George Day (Southampton, United Kingdom / Peter Symonds College). The WSU Student-Athlete earned Gliac Player of the Week three times during the 2024-25 campaign, while he fell into just two GLIAC competitions, with a 6-1 ledger in both singles and doubles competition. Drenth is on top of the record book for WSU in both career singles victories (105) and career doubles victories (121) and is the only Wayne State Men's Tennis Student athlete who conquers more than 100 victories in both. The honor now marks the second time that Drenth has earned the prize (2022-23, 2024-25), and the fourth consecutive time that a WSU men's tennis player Gliac Player of the Year has been appointed. 2025 Gliac first of the year

Daniel Calver, Davenport Daniel Calver will be the second Panther Die Gliac first-year student of the year after Quintan van Wijk in 2022. The resident of Johannesburg, South Africa, helped DU this season a general record of 15-8. He put together a record of 15-9 in general in Singles, including a 5-2 Mark in Gliac competitions. He was 2-0 during double matches on one singles and 12-6 with two singles. He was also able to collect 13 double extraction this season. He ended the season and won six of his last seven singles matches. 2025 GLIAC Coaching Staff of the Year

Grand Valley State The GVSU Mens Tennis Coaching -Staff led by head coach Sam Barr has been named the Gliac Mens Tennis Coaching Staff of the Year. This is the first coaching staff of the year award under Barr for Herentennis. Barr led GVSU to a GLIAC Regular season championship with a perfect 7-0 conference marking. The regular seasonal title is only the second in GVSU Mens Tennis Program History and the first since the 1973 season. GVSU ended the regular season with a 14-2 general record and is number one in the regional rankings of this week NCAA Midwest. First Team All-Gliac Singles Daniel Calver, Davenport

Cedric Drent, Wayne State

Kevin Kovacs, Ferris State

Simone Pacciolla, Davenport

Alessandro Santangelo, Ferris State

Alex van Lumich, Purdue Northwest

Denys Zamaraiev, Grand Valley State First team All-Gliac is doubling Simone Pacciolla/Reuben Bakker, Davenport

Erik Kovacs/Kevin Kovacs, Ferris State

Cedric Drenth/George Day, Wayne State Second team All-Gliac Singles Stefan Andrei, Lake Superior State

George Day, Wayne State

Samuel Dickson, Purdue Northwest

Lucas Gonzalez, Grand Valley State

Victor Lopes, Grand Valley State

Jorge Ruiz, Grand Valley State

Tom Wasner, Wayne State Second team Dubblees All-Gliac Lucas Gonzalez/Victor Lopes, Grand Valley State

Driss Findi/Raul Velasco Garcia, Lake Superior State

Alex van Lumich/Samuel Dickson, Purdue Northwest Honorable mention all-gliac Carlos Henriquez, Davenport

Adrian Catahan, Ferris State

Patricio Sepulveda, Grand Valley State

Jordi Fraile Raton, Lake Superior State

Landon Coates, Michigan Tech

Francisco Lanusse, Purdue Northwest

Juan Pablo Espinosa, Roosevelt

Cole Anderson, Wayne State Sportsmanship Award Alessando Santangelo, Ferris State

