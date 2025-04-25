It is possible the earliest known object of Cricket that is being played in Wales-a porcelain cup as part of a tea set from the early 1820s made in the Nantgarw China Works, in the National Museum of Wales' Collection in Cathay's park in Cardiff, and now to see new information in the racked kravingsre).

Thanks to a very generous subsidy from the Welsh government as part of their transformation Capital Grant Scheme, an updated timeline with the evolution of Cricket in Wales is one of the many improvements that is now present in the museum, which is located on the first floor of the National Cricket Center, with the Timelor's ERA.

What is most remarkable is that the games that are played include a club -like bat, plus a set of two stumps instead of three. What is currently unknown is where the cricket was played and for whom the tea set was made. What is certainly known is that the tea set was painted by Thomas Pardoe and made on the Nantgarw works.

Pardoe was born in Derby on July 3, 1770 and was initially a student -porcelain painter in his hometown, at the end of 1780, moved to Swansea to work on the Cambrian earthenware. Swansea was the location for some of the earliest records that cricket was played, as well as the first well -known cricket club to be formed. The decoration on the Porcelain Cup could therefore have been based on the sketches that Pardoe made when he was located in Swansea.

By 1809 Pardoe had set up his own company in Bristol, so he may also have outlined in the Clifton area where it was known that cricket had taken place on the downs. With regard to porcelain production in Nantgarw, a China work was opened in 1813, adjacent to the Glamorganshire channel and used the excellent local coal. Pardoe was in Residentie in Nantgarw between February 1821 and July 1823, so it was during this period that the tea head was created.

It is known that items from Nantgarw were sold at an auction in Cowbridge on 9 May 1821 and in Cardiff on October 28, 1822, but there are no surviving information about whether these items were part of the auction. Of course it is possible that the items were specially taken into use for a rich landowner such as the Marquess van Bute that was located in Cardiff Castle or a prosperous industrialist such as Wyndham Lewis from Greenmeadow near Tongwynlais who had become MP for Cardiff Borough in 1820. Both perhaps played an important role in setting up the cricket club that was known to existed in Cardiff in 1819.

The background in the illustration of the cup shows a series of buildings, houses and a church tower, so this can be a view of the pre-Victorian Cardiff from the north. Of course it is completely possible that the cup was sold to a gentleman from the Bristol area with the cricket scene as pastiche, with sketches of cricket on the downs or elsewhere, and an imaginary cityscape behind it.

The original owner of this wonderful tea set may never be known, nor the precise location of the cricket scene that Pardoe figured out on the Porcelain Cup, but what is known of it is that it is currently the earliest remaining artifact in Wales that cricket is depicted.

Thanks to the National Museum of Wales for permission to reproduce this image of the tea head.