W&M Athletics, an exciting new chapter in the history of William & Mary Athletics.

We are pleased to accept this invitation of the Patriot League as football members, said W&M President Katherine A. Rowe. It is a pleasure to be president of a university with such a robust dedication to excellence in division 1 sports. We constantly look at how we can support the best students who compete in all our sports. This step fits perfectly with our football program and we look forward to the future.

Twenty W&MS leftover 22 sports remain a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA). The continuous growth and geographical expansion of the conference have led to the development of strong rivalry and intense competition, which will take place in the next important phase of W&M Athletics. Gymnastics men will continue to compete in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) and women's gymnastics will remain in the Gymnastics East Conference (GEC).

We enjoyed our association with the CAA since we became one of the founders in 1985, and the decision on our football program does nothing to reduce our enthusiasm for those partnerships, said Brian D. Mann, director of athletics. Our dedication to the competition remains strong and we appreciate the opportunity for our 20 programs to compete for CAA championships. I look forward to working with Commissioner Joe Dantonio and our competition partners to offer the best possible competitive experience for our student athletes.

The football members of Patriot Leagues include Buckknell University, Colgate University, Fordham University, Georgetown University, the College of the Holy Cross, Lafayette College and Lehigh University. The University of Richmond Football starts this season in the Patriot League.

Moving football to the Patriot League is a strategic decision that will coordinate our program to other schools that play competitive football in a strong FCS conference with student athletes reaching at the highest level, Mann said. Participation in a conference with Richmond, with whom we have a football rival with 135 games, is another great advantage. We can look forward to closing every football season with Richmond in the battle for the Capitol Cup for cheering alumni, friends and fans.

W&M Footballs Associate membership in the Patriot League makes competition possible for a conference championship, together with promoting extra rivalry and strengthening a long -term relationship.

We are enthusiastic about our future in the Patriot League, said W&M main football coach Mike London. Our dedication to excellence on the field will not change. Step into a new chapter with the same intensity, preparation and hunger to win. Our full focus will be on competing for the CAA Football Championship in 2025, and we will look forward to the new challenges that will bring in our move to the Patriot League.

Participating in the Patriot League is welcomed by W&M Hall of Fame Main football coach Jimmye Laycock 70, who coached 39 seasons Stamfootbal. I support this decision, which is an excellent step for William & Mary Football. The Patriot League has grown steadily in fame in the FCS and will be an ideal fit for the trunk. Our campus leadership has provided the football program a stable house and was positioned for success in the future.

With the current football make -up of the Patriot League, conference teams have reached the quarter -final Tour of the FCS play -offs five times since 2015. In general, membership schools have appeared in 29 FCS play -off matches in the last 10 years.

In its football history, W&M 11 NCAA -Playoff has earned, the national semi -finals reached twice (2004 and 2009) and win a program -record 11 victories in each of those seasons. In general, the school has won 16 conference championships, 119 players see all-America honors and 74 players had set up in the NFL. The program also has remarkable alumni Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin 95 and Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott 98.

Tribe Football, which joined the Caas football conference in 2007, will continue to play in the CAA this year and will be able to compete in the CAA football championship CAA in 2025.

Tribe athletics