The US Green Building Council has recognized its 20-year search to build a more sustainable community in a large way.

Talk about a Power Lunch break: At the moment, employees on the Navy Yard can come from their offices to their favorite eateries on the campus on electric shuttle buses without a driver that afternoon, three days a week.

The autonomous shuttle that was active in Pennsylvania was hired as a pilot project a year ago last February. And it is only the last of about two decades of investments and projects that culminated in the Navy Yards that became the largest suffering ND (neighborhood development) gold-certified project in the United States last Wednesday.

Some of the practices that are established in the development of the Navy yard have traveled out well. One is the construction of rain gardens, swales and other functions that manage and treat rainwater.

A pioneer with rainwater management

We worked with the PWD [Philadelphia Water Department] Back in 2008 and 2009 to design these visual rain gardens, says Mark Seltzer, one of ensembles two managing directors of development projects on the east coast. We have also done them where they are not so visible, such as tree pits, where what did the nasty rainwater drain off the streets with oil and debris and whatever. And before we place it in the sewer system, which connects with our rivers, it first put it in the ground if possible, so that natural resources could clean that water. And what cannot be put into the ground, he continues, at least gets clean before it goes into a storm sewer and then in the river.

One of the other innovations that are implemented on the Navy Yard may not travel beyond the community as the rain gardens did, but other owners and developers of large projects can adapt to their own situations.

Cleaner power, cheaper power

The local grid does this in three ways. Firstly, PIDC enables to buy large amounts of electricity in bulk at reduced rates for distribution in times of normal demand. Secondly, it makes it possible for the addition of network hydrogen fuel cells and solar installations to the roof of the largest community sun installation in the Commonwealth, says Cohen to reduce the total amount of electricity it purchases. And finally, the peak shearers driven on gas used to charge batteries that then send power to the grid during peak periods; This allows PIDC to prevent them from having to buy expensive peak electricity. Power sources can be connected to and disconnected from the grid if necessary.

And the less power PIDC has to buy, the less it should rely on coal -fired power plants.

And finally it serves as a research tool, where they can study different ways to improve the grid, just as we did with the private water system with the PWD, Seltzer says.

The focus has always been on sustainable development

Then there are the buildings themselves. Until now, 22 existing and substructure of Marine garden buildings have had suffered Silver, Gold or Platinum certification, starting with one of the first, A half moon drive. Liberty Property Trusts Project was the first speculative developer-built building in the country. And the Master Plan -Enemble ensemble of 2000 produced ensures that more will follow in their wake.

During the time we were developing, the focus on the Navy Yard has always been on sustainable development, says Seltzer. I think PIDCs as a whole mandate for the development community [at the Navy Yard] Is that we go on a low -carbon diet.

When Ensemble arrived on the spot, Brian Cohen, Ensembles worked other director of the development projects on the east coast, since 2005 on the Navy Yard for Liberty Property Trust, and Seltzer was only a year less, first with PIDC and then with Libery. Both described PIDC as aimed at creating a model for sustainable development on the Navy Yard.

And one thing we are talking about is that the Navy Yard really serves as a model for development, says Cohen.

A greener community does not have to cost a bundle

The Navy Yards size, complexity and integration of environmental persons in a large area also show how far-away ND standards have come since Paseo Verde, the mixed use, mixed income residential/commercial community next to Temple University Regional Rail Station, became the first suffering-certified development in the country. (That project continues to exist the poster -cind For the US Green Building Councils Leed-ND website. The suffering program (leadership in energy and environmental design) recognizes buildings and projects that achieve various goals for the environment and sustainability.)

Seltzer and Cohen also proudly point out that this has all been achieved in a cost -effective way. For years there was a growing story that customers and tenants do not want to pay for these types of initiatives, says Seltzer. And we strongly disagree for a number of reasons. One, our cost proposition on the Navy Yard is therefore not significantly greater [developing for sustainability] Then wherever they would go.

And leasing for our office space is better than ever.

It feels different when you enter it

In short, what the Navy Yards managers, developers and owners have produced is a whole that is much larger than the sum of its parts. You cannot point to something of the architecture, the parks, the roads, the transit, but it has a different feeling that you get when you walk, cycle or drive through those gates, says Seltzer. The development, he continues, has really become a desired location for lab, innovation, robotics and office users, and starting in the fall, for new residents who will come live on the Navy Yard.

Not everyone will want to live on the Navy Yard and with a planned population of about 8,500, they could not even if they did, there will be many people who appreciate what the Navy Yard has to offer.

And that means that the Navy Yard is again here, has taken the lead in neighborhood development.

