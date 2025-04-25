After Mistrial, the jury selection is restarted for a new study into sexual violence for 5 ex-world hockey players

Jury selection started again in London on Friday, Ont. For the test of five former World Junior Hockey players who were accused of sexual abuse of a woman in a hotel room in 2018.

Earlier in the day, the judge declared a mistrial and founded the need for a new trial that is expected to take eight weeks.

Michael McLeod, Dillon Dub, Cal Foote, Carter Hart and Alex Forentoneach Facesone Count of Sexual Violence. Mcleodfaces an extra count of a party in a violation.

For the second time this week, the five men, in turn, stood with his defense team and said firmly, “Not guilty” when the court asked for their supplications.

A few hours earlier, Superior Court Justice Maria Carrocciadried a mistrial in the procedure that started on Tuesday, when the first jury was chosen. Reasons for the Mistrial fall under a ban on publication. The trial to choose new jury members immediately after the original jury thanked and rejected by the judge.

“At the end of this case it will be your responsibility to consider the evidence and to prove my instructions and decide whether the accused is guilty or not guilty of the crimes that they are being charged,” Carroccia said the new pool of around 200 potential jury members. “You are responsible for determining or feeling guilty [the accused]has been proven without reasonable doubt. “

The identity of the complainant in this case is known before the court, because its identity is covered by a publication ban that exists in cases of sexual violence.

The moment the charges were announced, McLeod and Foote were at the New Jersey Devils, Dub was with the Calgary Flames and Hart was at the Philadelphia Flyers. Forentonwas signed by the Ottawa people, but played in Switzerland.

Hart is currently not in sport, but McLeod and Dubhave have played with Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) teams. Foote played this season in a Slovak Hockey League and Forenton has indicated that he is working in construction in Barrie, Ont.

The housing dates from the summer of 2018, while they became a hotel in London after a gala that celebrated the Gold-Medal victory of the World Junior Hockey Team months earlier.

“Bias has no place in a trial,” Judge tells potential jury members

Each potential jury member is asked by the judge whether they have read pretrial publicity about the case and whether they could put it out of their mind and remain unbiased when they hear the evidence.

It is also asked if they know someone who is connected to the case, whether they have had an earlier connection with sexual abuse if they have negative views about hockey players who would prevent them from staying impartial during the process.

“You must set aside any prejudices to assess the evidence that is presented during the process. Bias has no place in a process,” Carroccia told the potential jury members. “Impartiality requires that you are aware of your own personal experiences and open up for the views of others … It will be your duty to identify and set aside any prejudices and prejudices, you may have to make a decision in this case.”

After the New Bury has been chosen, the court will give short instructions about their responsibilities and then the Kroon will make an opening statement. That is expected to happen on Monday.