Isabel Ibarro signs with Texas Wesleyan Flag Football team

In a groundbreaking moment for both Fort Worth and Womens Athletics, Isabel Ibarro, the most valuable player of 2024-25-25 for the Fort Worth Independent School District, has written history this week as the first signer for Texas Wesleyan University Varsity Flag Football Program. The university, who marks its place as the first in Texas to offer this sport at Varsity level, will make the team debut in the spring of 2026 and form the stage for a new chapter in collegial athletics.

The signing ceremony at North Side High School, which Ibarro is currently going, was a memorable occasion. Friends, coaches and members of the community were all present.

It is such a special experience to be part of the first football team of Varsity Flag in Texas Wesleyan and in the state of Texas, says Ibarro. I look forward to being a ram and I am excited to be part of the team!

Coach Keenah Lambert, who will lead the inaugural team, attended the event and underlined the importance of Ibarros deployment.

Were just so happy that Isabel has in our inaugural team. She was our first commit and first signer, and it makes it extra special that they are from our community, Lambert said.

Ibarros Journey to Texas Wesleyan is not only about athletic excellence; It is proof of her versatility and dedication. The senior has played five Varsity sports on North Side High School Flag Football, Soccer, Volleyball, Basketball and Cross Country. Her head coach, Irwin Garcia, expressed enormously proud of her performance. Were incredibly enthusiastic for Isabel and especially proud Shell remained locally, he said. Texas Wesleyan gets a great one.

For Ibarro, this signing not only represents its future in Texas Wesleyan, but also an important milestone for women's athletics in Fort Worth. In addition to her athletic career, Ibarro plans to Major in Biology, aimed at a career in health care, a field that she is passionate about and is determined to have an impact.

Ibarros -is part of a broader initiative that Texas Wesleyan places at the forefront of the flag football of ladies. The announcement of the universities in January marked the first Varsity Womens Flag Football team in Texas, and joined the growing number of colleges in the sport in the growing number of colleges. Texas Wesleyan, together with 25 other schools in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (Naia), will offer flag football as a stock market sport, starting in the spring of 2026.