



IU football coach Curt Cignetti: 'We have the chance to be as good as we want to be' Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti shares its general impressions of the performance of the team during the spring training. Bloomington Indiana playing football recently NFL Draft History is quite infertile. De Hoosiers have not prepared players since 2022 (Micah McFadden), have not selected several players in the same year since 2018 (Ian Thomas and Chris Covington) and have not had a player in the top three rounds since 2017 (then Feeney). Indiana Has the chance to terminate all three stripes this weekend based on definitive draft projections from prominent analysts. Defensive Tackle CJ West and Quarterback Kurtis Rourke will probably hear their names mentioned this weekend, with West Trending to a potential selection in the late day two. Here is a look at the latest projections for both players on their way to the NFL concept of 2025: More: Indiana Football: Who is emerging from the Hoosiers Spring practice? Former Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke Draft Projections The athletics: Draft analyst Dane Brugler gave Rourke a player of the sixth round degree 11 at his position with the potential to be a usable NFL-Back-up. ESPN: Draft analyst Jordan Reids had Rourke no. 227 went to San Francisco in his last seven-round Mock Draft. ESPN has assessed Rourke the number 11 total QB Prast just behind Dillon Gabriel. Pro Football Focus: Rourke was number 220 in the last top 350 rankings, making him an early seventh round. The site notes that he projects as a backup Quarterback in the competition in view of his experience, pro-ready frame and passing touch. More: What needs should Indiana Football tackle in the spring transfer portal? Former Indiana DT CJ West Draft Projections The athletics: Brugler gave CJ West a fourth-tot-fifth round number 21 ranked player in his position with his consistent explosiveness to overshadow the concern about his size. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> ESPN: Reid west selected no. 100 was generally selected with one of San Franciscos-compensating picks in his last seven-round Mock Draft. West is ranked if ESPNS No. 22 Ranged Defensive Tackle available in this year's draft class. Nfl.com: Daniel Jeremiah has arranged West as the number 144 player who would make him a fifth round pick in his last top 150 on his way to the NFL concept. Pff: In the last update of the pffs of its top 350 design perspectives, West was arranged at number 71 as a defensive tackle. They noted that he is able to be an impactful presence in both the run and pass game for a team that runs a 4-3 defense. Michael Niziolek is the Indiana Beat Reporter for the Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow it on X @Michaelnizielek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

