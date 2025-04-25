Columbus, go. – The no. 25 ranked nationally and no. 4 placed lander bears clawed its way to an exciting 4-2 victory at no. 31 Georgia College & State University in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament Quarterfinales on Friday morning in the John W. Walden Tennis Center.

After dropping the double point, Lander (12-6) showed grit and determination in singles to set up a comeback and secure the victory.

Double Summary

The Bobcats (13-6) first struck in double by winning two of the three courts. GCSU's Chase Martin and Rodrigo Perez Crespo pointed Lander's Brendan JayaPrakashandharry Pugh, 7-5, in the first place.

At Hof Twee, Luka Sauer Jimenez and Noe Villen added a victory for GCSU with a 6-4 decision Overmerlin Belletandludvig Danielsson. Lander's lonely double extraction came to the number 3 position, where Sorensandmax-barrier-insert Gabe Cizeek and Thomas Brewer, 6-3. The Bobcats took a 1-0 lead on the way to Singles.

Singles Summary

Lander responded emphatically to Singles game. At number 1, Harry Pughset the tone with a Straight sets victory over Martin, 6-2, 7-5.

Sorensen followed with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 version above Sauer Jimenez at number 3, and Mouad Naouiaded another point for the Bearcats by Dillen, 6-3, 6-4 at Hof Vier.

The only singles point of Georgia College was number 2, where Perez got Crespo Bellet, 6-4, 6-4.

Now that the game is still in the balance, JayaPrakash delivered under pressure. After he had dropped the first set 4-6 to Brewer at no. 6 singles, he gathered to win the next two, 6-3, 6-4 to achieve the match for Lander. Court Five was left unfinished, with the Elshapeileeading of the last set.

Next

Lander continues to the semi -final of the Peach Belt Conference, where the Bearcats take on no. 4 nationally arranged and top -placed flagler Saints. The first Serve takes place on Saturday 26 April at 10 a.m. in Columbus.

Columbus, go. The No. 19 University of North Georgia (UNG) Herentennisteam defeated No. 36 Augusta in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Peach Belt Conference Tournament in Columbus, GA. Friday morning.

The Nighthawks (11-6) brought the Jaguars (12-8) with a 4-0 score after winning the double point and three singles matches.

Ung progress to the semi -final for the fourth time in the past five years. It is there the Nighthawks will be confronted with a second placed and host No. 16 Columbus State (CSU).

On Friday, Ung jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the overall game after a victory of the link.

With the two teams that split the #1 and #3 double games, the momentum in the match would be determined by the #2 Doubles match.

In that match, Nighthawk Juniorordro Liborioand Freshmanjanos has together for an exciting 7-6 (7-2 tiebreak) victory to secure the double point for Ung.

Liborio, ranked as the number 26 men's player nationwide by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA), defeated Augusta's Alex Bailhache 6-2, 6-3 in the #1 singles match to place the Nighthawks for 2-0 in general.

When Alcaldesecured Junioreliseo his fourth singles victory of the year with a 6-4, 6-3 triumph over Humberto Pinto in the #6 Slot.

Finally, Freshmanjuan Cruz Blancoclinched the game for Ung by Enzo Sakiyama with 7-6 (7-0 Tiebreker), 6-2 to be achieved, 6-2 in the #5 Singles match to win the 4-0 win.

The victory marked the third time that the Nighthawks have excluded an opponent this season.

They now seem to take revenge on CSU after a heartbreaking, 4-3 loss for the cougars in the regular season meeting on April 14. A victory would bring Ung for the first time in program history through the tournament championship.