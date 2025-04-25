Sports
PBC Men's Tennis Quarter Final Recaps
Columbus, go. – The no. 25 ranked nationally and no. 4 placed lander bears clawed its way to an exciting 4-2 victory at no. 31 Georgia College & State University in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament Quarterfinales on Friday morning in the John W. Walden Tennis Center.
After dropping the double point, Lander (12-6) showed grit and determination in singles to set up a comeback and secure the victory.
Double Summary
The Bobcats (13-6) first struck in double by winning two of the three courts. GCSU's Chase Martin and Rodrigo Perez Crespo pointed Lander's Brendan JayaPrakashandharry Pugh, 7-5, in the first place.
At Hof Twee, Luka Sauer Jimenez and Noe Villen added a victory for GCSU with a 6-4 decision Overmerlin Belletandludvig Danielsson. Lander's lonely double extraction came to the number 3 position, where Sorensandmax-barrier-insert Gabe Cizeek and Thomas Brewer, 6-3. The Bobcats took a 1-0 lead on the way to Singles.
Singles Summary
Lander responded emphatically to Singles game. At number 1, Harry Pughset the tone with a Straight sets victory over Martin, 6-2, 7-5.
Sorensen followed with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 version above Sauer Jimenez at number 3, and Mouad Naouiaded another point for the Bearcats by Dillen, 6-3, 6-4 at Hof Vier.
The only singles point of Georgia College was number 2, where Perez got Crespo Bellet, 6-4, 6-4.
Now that the game is still in the balance, JayaPrakash delivered under pressure. After he had dropped the first set 4-6 to Brewer at no. 6 singles, he gathered to win the next two, 6-3, 6-4 to achieve the match for Lander. Court Five was left unfinished, with the Elshapeileeading of the last set.
Next
Lander continues to the semi -final of the Peach Belt Conference, where the Bearcats take on no. 4 nationally arranged and top -placed flagler Saints. The first Serve takes place on Saturday 26 April at 10 a.m. in Columbus.
Columbus, go. The No. 19 University of North Georgia (UNG) Herentennisteam defeated No. 36 Augusta in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Peach Belt Conference Tournament in Columbus, GA. Friday morning.
The Nighthawks (11-6) brought the Jaguars (12-8) with a 4-0 score after winning the double point and three singles matches.
Ung progress to the semi -final for the fourth time in the past five years. It is there the Nighthawks will be confronted with a second placed and host No. 16 Columbus State (CSU).
On Friday, Ung jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the overall game after a victory of the link.
With the two teams that split the #1 and #3 double games, the momentum in the match would be determined by the #2 Doubles match.
In that match, Nighthawk Juniorordro Liborioand Freshmanjanos has together for an exciting 7-6 (7-2 tiebreak) victory to secure the double point for Ung.
Liborio, ranked as the number 26 men's player nationwide by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA), defeated Augusta's Alex Bailhache 6-2, 6-3 in the #1 singles match to place the Nighthawks for 2-0 in general.
When Alcaldesecured Junioreliseo his fourth singles victory of the year with a 6-4, 6-3 triumph over Humberto Pinto in the #6 Slot.
Finally, Freshmanjuan Cruz Blancoclinched the game for Ung by Enzo Sakiyama with 7-6 (7-0 Tiebreker), 6-2 to be achieved, 6-2 in the #5 Singles match to win the 4-0 win.
The victory marked the third time that the Nighthawks have excluded an opponent this season.
They now seem to take revenge on CSU after a heartbreaking, 4-3 loss for the cougars in the regular season meeting on April 14. A victory would bring Ung for the first time in program history through the tournament championship.
|
Sources
2/ https://peachbeltconference.org/news/2025/4/25/pbc-mens-tennis-quarterfinal-recaps.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Donald Trump has just shown shocking to Nvidia. Can the Kip King of Artificial Intelligence (AI) recover and recover its high previous ones?
- Top 10 Utah Hockey Club moments from the inaugural NHL season
- Case of explosives: suspect of terrorism brought to the city | Jaipur News
- Why does Prabowo show Jokowi as a messenger to the Vatican, not the Minister of Religion? This is the reason
- Tesla could benefit from the most new rules on the declaration of autonomous car accidents
- FK Sport, Tennis and everything else!
- Trump is unlikely to ignore, but officials are concerned
- Trump says Chinese President Xi Jinping called him in the middle of trade tensions
- Trump calls for his promise to end the Russian-Ukraine War on the first day “an exaggeration”
- Tatar slap of Christdoulides provocative remarks on Erdogan, Cyprus problem
- Four buckeyes selected in the first round of NFL Draft
- The size of 6.3 Ecuador's earthquake, damaged buildings