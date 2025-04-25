Matt Boldy hit a different level in Game 3 – Minnesota Wild

The big question that the Playoff series of the Minnesota Wild came in was simple: what's different this time?

De Wild had a similar core during the Kirill Kaprizov era, and they were short of every trip to the play -offs and blowing a series of lead every time. Minnesota is back in a well-known place: an increase of 2-1 in a series, with an opportunity to take an impressive lead in game 4. Wild fans will be forgiven that they are waiting for the moment Lucy pulls away Football.

But after Game 3 we have our answer to the big question. What's different? It's Matt Boldy. He is different this year and his powers grow through the game.

Offensing Duplicated Boldy's Stat Sheet his first two games. With a goal and assistant, he has made his second pointed multi-point effort. That quickly becomes routine. This also applies to the impact of his goals. This time Boldy scored without support on a great attempt, in which he chose Noah Hanifin's bag in the attacking zone to give Minnesota's much -needed breathing space in the second period.

But somehow attack is not the story of Boldy's game 3. Except for a weak 4-on-4 goal and a short effort by William Karlsson and Reilly Smith, nothing was coming to him tonight. After a tough two-way season, the “Second Star” of De Wild is back to look as the dominant two-way force he has been during his career.

His 5-on-5 statistics were amazing: 11 shots on goal for, zero against.

These were not a soft minutes either. John Hynes continued to be the best and put Boldy against Jack Eichel and Mark Stone for eight of his 12 5-on-5 minutes (per Natural Stat Trick). Boldy – with the help of Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek, of course – they just steamed.

That would be impressive alone, but then we get to the punishment. Hynes has shown the reluctance to let Boldy run on the horsepower, even when the unit was in the lower three of the competition. Boldy hardly registered more than 30 shortened minutes in the regular season. On Thursday evening he had 5 minutes and 16 seconds to kill fines, or about 17% of his total in the regular season.

Why not? Boldy showed in the first two games of the series that nothing Minnesota gave him – the responsibility to close Eichel and Stone, the enormous amount of minutes – was too much for him. With Boldy on this kind of tear he seemed clear to him. It is just another chance to have one of your two best players made an impact.

While the game marched to the penalty box three times in the last 20 minutes, Hynes already leaned almost four short minutes on Boldy in the third period. In addition to Eriksson Ek, his forward tandem's was some task to close the heart of a Vegas Power Play with the second highest conversion in the regular season. In five games against Minnesota this year, Vegas scored at six of their nine times in favor of the man. An unstoppable power that meets the most movable object in the world.

But not against Boldy. Not tonight. Vegas let Filip Gustavsson swallow some pucks, especially when the knights pulled their keeper to turn a 5-on-4 into a 6-on-4, but not threatened much until they pulled Adin Hill out of the game. Even then, Boldy and Eriksson Ek worked together to break a centering pass to the center of the slot, to free up the puck and kill precious clock. Boldy also saw a so -called hat trick bouncing the post in an attempt for empty net.

Credit to Hynes for driving on the hot hand and finding ways to expand the game of his star. By playing this version of Boldy on the Penalty-Kill, Hynes took the Achilles' heel from his team and changed it into the other of his team, at least for one 0-out-4 night for the Power Play of Vegas. If this is the norm for the rest of the series, that is a different difference between the Wild and the previous versions 2025.

Still, not as big as the best players of the game who all perform in the play -offs. They are just three games and a 2-1 series lead. Minnesota has to finish the job. But with Boldy, Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Gustavsson and more shooting at all cylinders at the moment, wild fans have more reason to believe they can do the job than in the past decade.