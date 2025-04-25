



Columbus, Ohio The record of the Ohio State Football program of the first round NFL-Picks increased tonight to 95 when four Buckeyes WR Was the delay Ol Donovan Jackson Dt Tyleik Williams and lt Josh Simmons were selected in the first round of the NFL design of 2025, which is held outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. The four drawn up Buckeyes give Ohio State several first round concept choices in eight of the last 10 concepts (2016-17-18-19-20-22-23-25). Ohio State has produced a total of several picks of the first round. Ohio State was at the forefront with his four first rounders with Georgia and Michigan then with three first round picks each, while Penn State, Oregon, Alabama and Texas each had two picks in the first round. The SouthEastern Conference led with 15 total trekking choices with the BIG in second with 11. The Buckeyes had a first round pick for 10 consecutive years, the second only before the alabama line of 17. Wre Was the delay 1st round, no. 19 General / Tampa Bay Buccaneers Egbuka, from Steilacoom, Wash., Was chosen with the 19th general choice by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The record holder of all time in the state of Ohio with 205 receptions, and the second is with 2,868 receiving yards, is the fifth Buckeye-wide receiver that is drawn up in the first round in the last four designs. The others, all of which were recruited and coached by Brian Hartline His Garrett Wilson (2022; New York Jets), Chris Olave (2022, New Orleans Saints), Jaxon Smith Njigba (2023; Seattle Seahawks) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (2024; Arizona Cardinals). Ol Donovan Jackson 1st round, no. 24 General / Minnesota Vikings Jackson, the ninth offensive lineman from Ohio State selected in the NFL design this decade (since 2020), comes from Cypress, Texas. He was selected in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings with the 24th general choice. He was an all-American from the first team from 2024 And Academic all-American who played in 55 games and started 40 times, including nine times on LT in 2024. He was a triple first team All-Big ten Conference Honoree. Dt Tyleik Williams 1st round, no. 28 General / Detroit Lions Williams, from Manassas, from, was selected by the Detroit Lions in the first round no. 28. Williams anchored the number 1 of the National Champions in the total defense of the nation and scored defense in 2024. He is the first Buckeye -defending Tackle that was selected in the first round since the Late, Great Will Smith was by the New Orleans Saints in 2004. He was also coached by the 17th defensive lineman of Ohio State by Larry Johnson To be drawn up in the last 11 concepts. OT Josh Simmons 1st round, no. 32 General / Kansas City Chiefs Simmons, who came from San Diego and was transferred to the state of Ohio in January 2023, joined attacking Linemate Jackson in the first round, a first of 50 years for two first round offensive rulers, because he was selected with the 32nd Pick by the Chiefs of Kansas City. He played in and started all 19 games in Ohio State before an injury in the sixth match of the 2024 season ended his collegial career. He joins a contingent of Buckeye -offensive tackles that were selected in the first round with Jim Lachey (1985, San Diego Chargers), Orlando Pace (1997, St. Louis Rams), Taylor Decker (2016, Detroit Lionson Jr. (2023, Arizona Cardinals). Most First Round NFL Draft Picks 95 Ohio State 86 USC 84 Alabama 71 Notre Dame 68 Miami Successive seasons with a first round pick 17 Alabama 10 Ohio State 8 Georgia 7 Michigan 5 Oregon Additional biographical information about the Buckeyes can be found here: Ohio State NFL Draft Central The NFL design of 2025 will continue on Friday evening at 7 p.m. with the second and third round.

