



Novak Djokovic is back at the Mutua Madrid Open after skipping the last two editions, but based on this vision of a recent training session it doesn't seem to go so smoothly. With the local hero Carlos Alcaraz who withdrew at the last minute, the spotlight was of course shifted to the Serbian. During the preparation of Arthur Fils, Djokovic cut a frustrated figure. At one point he snarled: F ** K Sport, Tennis and everything else! The eruption, although not completely unusual, painted a bizarre image for some. Novak Djokovic turned out during a recent training session. @Thetnisletter/x FK sports, tennis and everything else! Djokovic is said to scream. @Thetnisletter/x On 37 and leading the all time Grand Slam count, some people wonder why he is not on a beach with his feet up in contrast to laying away in the Spanish sun. That's a bit great, one person wrote. 24-way slam winner record champion of everything that is so upset in practice when he could retire and hang back as the goat. Fans made jokes that Djokovic could have retired instead of preparing for his next game.

Europe Press via Getty Images Djokovics Next Match is planned for Saturday. Europe Press via Getty Images Everyone says that they want to be the top athlete or the billionaire or the world -famous entertainer, but to come at that moment, you must have a maniacal work ethics and psychotic competitiveness, another wrote. Djokovic has had no tasty cheat flour in decades. You can't stop it even if you try. He is ready to open his campaign against Matteo Arnaldi on Saturday 26th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2025/04/25/sports/novak-djokovic-flips-out-at-training-session-f-k-sports-tennis-and-everything-else/

