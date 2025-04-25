Top 10 Utah Hockey Club moments from the inaugural NHL season

Salt Lake City – While fans from Utah learn to deal with their beloved guys to the fall, let's think about the top 10 moments of the inaugural season of the Utah Hockey Club.

Whether it was ridiculed with fear of winners, incredible versions of Karel Vejmelka between the legs, a drop of gloves by spicy tuna, or sparkle of the captain, the first season in Utah was an incredible success that overflowed with unforgettable moments.

The following is a list of the top 10 moments of the first season of the Utah Hockey Club in Salt Lake City.

10. Keller made his four countries personally after setting a new career-high against the wild

After the first snub of the Four Nations schedule of the US earlier in the season, it only became clearer that Bill Guerin (Minnesota Wild General Manager who supervised the construction of Four Nations of the US) made a huge mistake by excluding Clayton Keller.

Towards the end of the season, the captain of Utah ended with more points (90) than 11 of the 13 forward guerin.

In the midst of a career year for No. 9 in Utah, Keller broke out for a career-best five points in a single match against Minnesota while Guerin looked at Delta Center from level six.

Kells made that backhander looked effortlessly pic.twitter.com/kxuweam2jq Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockey club) February 28, 2025

Haytes responds to Power Play pic.twitter.com/ibqguskxgh Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockey club) February 28, 2025

Yes, that will play Gunner makes it a 2-0 game! pic.twitter.com/skzpcd7v24 Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockey club) February 28, 2025

9. Jaxson Stauber records the first shutout in the history of Utah Hockey Club

After he was called up by the Utah Hockey Club to back up Karel Vejmelka, goalkeeper Jaxson Stauber wrote history with the very first shutout in franchise history.

The whole game I thought I had remained good at the time and did not look too far ahead of that result, “Stauber told KSL Sports.

“It requires many things to leave. The boys played well at the front. It is a whole team effort, not just a keeper.

Despite only a handful of NHL Start during his career, Stauber was on the occasion, made important saves and placed a huge whole against the offensive Juggernaut, Vegas Golden Knights.

Congratulations to Jaxson Stauber on the first @pepsi Shutout of his career! pic.twitter.com/uc3xwd1xuy NHL (@NHL) December 1, 2024

8. Liam O'Brien Hypes The crowd with blood flows over his face

Liam O'Brien was almost perfect in his role for the Utah Hockey Club this season when he came in the line -up when he was called, contagious energy caused the gloves several times.

Tuna felt a bit spicier against St. Louis Blues when he challenged defender Tyler Tucker, landed a few strokes, the crowd of hypnotized and flowed with blood over his face, the energy effectively shifted in favor of his team.

Utah has scored 3 unanswered goals since O'Brien dropped the gloves.pic.twitter.com/hs9wvyu6iy Cole Bagley (@bagleykslsports) January 19, 2025

From that moment Utah scored three unanswered goals and eventually beat St. Louis 4-2.

7. Mikhail Sergachev Pest Heads Canadiens and scores OT winner for Utah Hockey Club

I would be negligent if I did not contain Mikhail “Bullychev” on this list, because it was really an honor to see him transform into a primary leader and enforcer for the Utah Hockey Club this season.

As one of the many cases in which Sergachev simply bullyed the other team, Trolle Nr. 98 The Brendan Gallagher van Montreal with a comic fake -toein who realized him.

Sergachev Trollen Brendan Gallagher pic.twitter.com/kfpmo28hn5 Capn Cook (@jazepinkman) November 27, 2024

Sergachev then punished the team that originally set up with a winner of a link to help Utah protect two points on the road.

Sergie with the OT winner !!!! Let's go !!! pic.twitter.com/54wrootwdg Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockey club) November 27, 2024

6. Captain Keller leads Utah Hockey Club to the victory over Jets after he has taken a Puck -Up High

As one of the most engaging moments in the inaugural season of Utah, Captain Keller really earned the “C” against the Winnipeg Jets while he led his team to victory after a annoying head injury.

Good ore. That is why he carries the “C.” Just an absolutely fierce competitor. https://t.co/pbrt9Wuwy5 Cole Bagley (@bagleykslsports) January 21, 2025

After he saved a puck near his eye and received 12 stiches, Keller then returned to a standing ovation from Delta Center when he refused to call it one night.

Despite a swollen eye, Keller was fearlessly returned to his first service and Utah helped to light the lamp to open the score.

I don't know if Keller can even immediately see how swollen his eyebrow is and yet he put the puck in the back of the net. That is a hockey player. Utah has a real one who “C.” Wear, “C.” https://t.co/ig3DM5TNQA Cole Bagley (@bagleykslsports) January 21, 2025

Clayton Keller: I feel great. I sat there for about 20 minutes and just lay down on my back. When I came back, I just tried to get my legs in it and be simple. He received 12 stitches. pic.twitter.com/dqzdnee2nh Cole Bagley (@bagleykslsports) January 21, 2025

Hockey culture is simply different and Keller turned to us that when he won the full loyalty of the Utah fan base.

5. Clayton Keller Silences MSG with OT -Winner on Rangers Opening Night

The best show in the city was not on Broadway on October 12, but rather in Madisan Square Garden while the Utah Hockey Club played their first game against the New York Rangers.

Full of theatrics, the matchup included 11 goals, different fights, an abundance of punishments and an intense OT period.

After he had recognized the poor positioning of the Rangers for their own network, Keller finished the pole with the puck on his stick and quickly went for Forehand-Backhand to beat Igor Shesterkin high.

Follow their momentum from the opening evening, Utah remained a perfect 3-0 and sent Rangers fans home with a shocking loss because you could hear a pin fall in MSG.

4. Sergachev's OT -Winner against Vancouver

Despite the fact that the Vancouver Canucks ran 2-0 early in the third period in the third period in December, the Utah Hockey Club managed to bind the game and forced overtime hours.

After a thunderous collection of “U-tah” channel of 16,000+ in Delta Center, Sergachev registered the game winner in OT with 12 seconds left on the clock.

While Keller jumped into the arms of No. 98, the whole of Utah resonated with his actions while accurately demonstrated how the entire fan base currently felt at the OT -hero.

3. Karel Vejmelka wins over Utah with 49 Saves against Carolina Hurricanes

A special bond was forged between goalkeeper Karel Vejmelka and the Utah Fanbase in mid-November after the beloved had posted a career-best 49 Saves on 50 shots against Carolina.

After each of his beautiful rescues, Vejmelka Serenade became with songs of “Veggie! Veggie! Veggie!” Everywhere in Delta Center.

It is unreal. This is a time to certainly remember. This is a night to remember for me and for everyone. This is a huge game for us. Big two points, said Vejmelka Postgame.

Karel Vejmelka made an absurd 49 saves tonight @utahhockey club 4-1 win pic.twitter.com/XSR5GB1Plo NHL (@NHL) November 14, 2024

For a relatively reserved and silent man, Vejmelka showed what that night meant for him when he hypnoted the crowd with a tangible emotion that connected him to the fan base forever.

2. Dylan Guenther's buzzer beater over the flyers

While Utah Jazz has had their part of the shots to defeat the clock in Delta Center, Dylan Guenther fans introduced their first real hockey -samer -beating against the Philadelphia Flyers.

With the puck in the middle ice and less than 4 seconds in OT, Guenther burst into the attacking zone, lets a bad wrist fly and Samuel Ersson beat just while the clock hit zero to steer the arena in a rider.

Dylan Guenther Ot Zoemer Beater pic.twitter.com/q5iepa9ycf Gino Hard (@Ginohard_) February 5, 2025

1. The inaugural game of Utah Hockey Club

The eyes of the hockey world fell on Salt Lake City on October 8, 2024, and the Utah Hockey Club set up a show with a collection of festivities for the inaugural game.

From start to finish, the inaugural game was a big party with a live performance by Shaboozey, performances by Hockey Legends, a blue carpet welcome for the players, the first goal in the franchise history and a victory on the Blackhawks to start the history of Utah.

Without a doubt the first game really had it all.

Welcome to the history books, Dylan Guenther! That is the first goal in the Hockey Club -Franchise history of Utah! pic.twitter.com/vcofbrznw8 Sports network (@sportsNet) October 9, 2024

The Utah Hockey Club picks up the W in their inaugural competition! pic.twitter.com/a6syyb9ejl Sports network (@sportsNet) October 9, 2024

Next for the Utah Hockey Club

After the conclusion of the inaugural season of Utah Hockey Clubs, the following remarkable event will be the NHL concept on 27 and 28 June.

