WTT Feeder Manchester: Liam & Anna make winning start in Doubles

April 25, 2025 | Paul Stimpson

Liam Pitchford & Anna Hursey made a winning start of WTT Feeder Manchester while they eliminated the English couple of Sam Walker & Tin-Tin HO.

Watch live on the WTT YouTube channel.

Do you want to take your place in the crowd? We still have tickets available Click here to buy.

Click here to visit the homepage of the event, with all the information you need, including the draws and results – and don't forget to follow our social media channels for all the latest news from WTT Feeder Manchester.

Photos by Michael Loverer, official photographer of Table Tennis England

An early match between players on the GBpad was probably not ideal, but the two Olympians in Paris, third, had the best of the meeting despite the fact that their opponents won the first five points of the game.

Walker & Tin Tin HO

Pitchford & Hursey came back to win that game and then, after Walker & Ho had gone, returned with five consecutive points to take the third of 7-6 down. They then hit the front of 4-4 in the fourth and remained there, to seal a 3-1 (11-7, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9) victory.

The victors then play Darius Movileanu of Romania and Lilou Massart from Belgium in Tomorrow's quarterfinals.

Tianer Yu & Abraham Sellado

Connor Green & Sophie Earley won the All-English affair against Abraham Sellado & Tianer Yu in three straight ahead (6, 9, 8), although their opponents led at a certain stage and with no less than four points in every match.

Green & Earley will be confronted with Barish Moullet & Rachel Moret of Switzerland in the quarterfinals after they had eliminated the second seeds John Oyebode & Gaia Monfardini from Italy. The two British couples will meet in the semi -final when they win their rooms.

Hursey & Ho are due to the quarterfinals of the women's doubles while they defeated a higher-ranked pair of Nina Guo Zheng & Elise Pujol van France 3-2 (11-6, 7-11, 11-13, 11-4, 11-6).

They will have been disappointed that they have lost the third, led after 9-5, but were not threatened in the fourth and are pulled away from 5-4 in the decision-maker with six consecutive points.

Hursey & Ho will be the next face of top seeds Krittwika Roy & Sayali Wani from India tomorrow.

There was pain for Mari Baldwin & Jasmin Wong when they saw a 2-0 fall, including four missed match points, to lose 13-11 in the fifth to higher Jana Riera & Elvira Rad.

Jasmin Wong & Mari Baldwin

It looks rosy when the English couple ran in the first place in the first place and then added the second 12-10, after he was linked from 10-8.

They led the third 9-6, but had to save a game point at 9-10 before they missed two chances to close the game on 11-10 and 12-11. They then saved two spelled points before the Spanish couple finally won the game 16-14.

Both couples led up in the fourth, with Baldwin & Wong 9-8 before the Spaniards won the next three points to deliver it.

In the decision-maker, the management exchanged hands a few times, but the English duo led 10-9 and 11-10, only for Riera & Rad to take three points on the spider to complete their comeback.

Sophie Earley & Tianer Yu also went outside and went 3-1 (11-6, 8-11, 11-7, 11-7) to the third seeds Isa Cok of France & Slovenias Ana Tofant.

Sophiee Earey & Thianer Ju

In the men's doubles, Paul Drinkhall & Sam Walker had few alarms against Andrew Baggaley and Slovenia Peter Hribar, especially once from 8-6 down to win the second.

They continued by completing a 3-0 (6, 9, 3) victory and play next top seeds Finn Luu (AUS) & Josh Chua (SGP) in the quarterfinals.

Sam Walker & Paul Drinkhall

New combination Liam Pitchford & Connor Green, which will play together at the world championships next month, were eliminated by the Hungarian Pair of Balazs Lei & David Szantosi.

But they did enough to suggest that there is promise in the partnership, with two game points before she lost the first 12-10 and then took the second 11-8.

They could not get close enough in the third, and although they briefly led the fourth, their fourth placed opponents handed down six points in a row to complete a 3-1 (12-10, 8-11, 11-8, 11-6).

Result

Mixed double

Round of 16

Liam Pitchford & Anna Hursey (Wal) BT Sam Walker & Thin-Tin HO 3-1 (11-7, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9)

(11-6, 11-9, 11-8)

Ladies doubles

Round of 16

Tin-Tin Ho & Anna Hursey BT Nina Guo Zheng & Elise Pujol 3-2 (11-6, 7-11, 11-13, 11-4, 11-6)

Riera & Elvira Rad Baldnin & Jasmin Time 3-2 (8-11, 10-12, 11-14, 11-9, 13-11).

Isa Cok & Anapers van Sophie Earley & Tiianer 3-1 (11-6, 8-11, 11-7, 11-7)

Gentlemen

Round of 16

Pulhalla & Sam Walker BT Shelbar (SLO) & Andrew Baggy 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 11-3).

Balazs Lei & David Szantosi (their) BT Liam Pitchford & Connor Green 3-1 (12-10, 8-11, 11-8, 11-6)