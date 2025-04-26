Georgia Football NFL Draft Picks: Tracking Elke Loaned player





Georgia will continue to add to the list of concept choices during the NFL design of 2025 in Green Bay. The Bulldogs is expected to have selected no fewer than 13 players by NFL teams and various others in the unknown free agent pool that can draw with teams after the design. This year's concept class could be one of the largest in school history. Georgia set a record for a seven-round concept (since 1994) in 2022 when 15 players had selected. It's just how the system is, how we run things here Georgia“Defense end Mykel Williams said.” You have no choice to be a professional, because we do all the things that Georgia requires that you do. This is what you need to know about each of the players chosen in the NFL concept of 2025: How many Georgia players were chosen in the NFL concept? The NFL design of 2025 is planned to start on Thursday 24 April at 8 pm from Green Bay, Wisconsin and this section will be updated while Georgia players hear their names. Defensive end Mykel Williams went no. 11 in general to the 49 people and grabbed a player who could flourish even more at the NFL level after his junior season was impeded by an ankle injury. Williams is the first Georgia player to go to the 49 people in the first round in the common design era. The 49ers selected Harry Babcock as the number 1 general choice in 1953. LB/Edge Jalon Walker: Atlanta FalconsFirst round (15th General) Jalon Walker generally went to the Atlanta Falcons, the 10th defensive player of Georgia, drawn up in the first round since 2021. Yes, Falcons -fans, they took a Georgia player. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Walker did not start a competition for Georgia until the 2024 season, but coaches knew they had to get him more on the field. He led the bulldogs with 5 bags as a second -year student and tied the team leader with 6 bags last season. Jefferson's Malaki Starks went where many projected him to land. He goes to Baltimore after the ravens have selected him with the overall pick no. 27. Starks was the first safety selected in the design. He is the highest that a Georgia player ever went to the ravens. The previous Musa Smith ran back with the General Pick No. 77 in 2003. Georgia Unsigned Free Agents Here is a list of potential unknown free agents who can sign with NFL teams if they are not set up: Safety Dan Jackson, wide receiver Dominic Lovett, outside of Linebacker Chaz Chambliss and tight end Ben YuroSek. All-time Georgia Football Draft Classes 2022 15 Draft Picks 2023 10 Draft Picks 2021 9 Draft Picks 2002, 2013 and 2024: 8 Concept Picks

