



Ojai, Calif. The fourth placed UCLA tennis team of Ladies defeated 4-1 seed with 4-1 in the quarterfinals round in Libbey Park, site of the 2025 Big ten Women's Tennis Tournament. The fourth placed UCLA tennis team of Ladies defeated 4-1 seed with 4-1 in the quarterfinals round in Libbey Park, site of the 2025 Big ten Women's Tennis Tournament. Olivia Center grabbed the decision in three sets. Were also victorious for the Bruins (16-7) in Singles Play Kimmi Hance And Elise Wagle . The badgers (18-5) came on the board in Singles promotion with a victory by Tianna Rangan. This was the second meeting of the season for the teams, as UCLA won in a 4-3 thriller in Los Angeles Tennis Center on April 5. De Bruins are moving forward to the top-ranking Michigan on Friday at 12.00 pt. The Wolverines (22-3) survived Thursday no. 8 Seed Maryland in a 4-3 result. It was a story of two halves in the top 50 Doubles-Matchup on Court 1, with no. 15 Hance/ Elise Wagle From taking four of the first five games. No. 48 Ariel Johnson/Maria Sholokhova explicitly bounced back for Wisconsin, but seized the last five to win 6-4. UCLA would answer Court 2, # 9 Center/ Kate Fakih Only emerged an opening break from Serve against Taylor Cataldi/Ellison Reynoldson, who prevailed 6-4. Court 3 looked ready for the Take of Wisconsin, with Ekaterina Ivanova/Kája Jacobson who took four of the first five games. Six of the last seven went the way of UCLAs Ahmani Guichard / Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer He achieved a 7-5 victory. Guichard/Lutkemeyer and Center/Fakih each improved to 15-4 in the game with two games. De Bruins, De Bruins, claimed four singles, the first sets. No. 84 Hance had a clean slate, but had to fight Cataldi in the second. Hance finally took her fifth victory in a row, 6-0, 7-5. Rangan put the badgers on the board and defeated Guichard 6-2, 7-5 on the field 5. Moments later, however, no. 66 Wagle defeated Ivanova 6-3, 6-3 on the field 3. The victory marked Wagle's seventh in a row. Each of the remaining games went to a third set. Eventually the center took control of the Court 6 match. The second clincher of the season of the first-year student came through a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 results opposite Reynoldson at court 6. Tennis match results

Wisconsin vs UCLA

4/24/2025 on Ojai, Ca

(Libbey Park) #16 UCLA 4, #23 Wisconsin 1 Singles competition

1. #34 Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer (UCLA) vs. Maria Sholokhovah (Wis) 3-6, 7-5, 2-3, unfinished

2. #84 Kimmi Hance (UCLA) Def. Taylor Cataldi (Wis) 6-0, 7-5

3. #66 Elise Wagle (UCLA) Def. Ekaterina Ivanova (Wis) 6-3, 6-3

4. #33 Kate Fakih (UCLA) vs. Ariel Johnson (Wis) 6-2, 4-6, 4-4, unfinished

5. Tianna Rangan (Wis) def. Ahmani Guichard (UCLA) 6-2, 7-5

6. Olivia Center (UCLA) Def. Ellison Reynoldson (Wis) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 The competition doubles 1. #48 Ariel Johnson/Maria Sholokhovah (Wis) def. #15 Kimmi Hance / Elise Wagle (UCLA) 6-4

2. #9 Olivia Center / Kate Fakih (UCLA) Def. Taylor Cataldi/Ellison Reynoldson (WIS) 6-4

3. Ahmani Guichard / Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer (UCLA) Def. Ecateteter Ivanova/Kaja Jacobson (Wis) 7-5 Match notes:

Wisconsin 18-5; National ranking #23

UCLA 16-7; National ranking #16

Order of finish: double (1,2,3); Singles (2,5,3,6)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uclabruins.com/news/2025/4/24/womens-tennis-advances-to-big-ten-tournament-semifinals

