South Dakota Transfer DB Shahid Barros Signs with Iowa Football





Deshaun Lee enthusiastic about 'Young Energy' in Iowa Defensive Backs Room Lee started competitions in each of the last two season and is fighting for a starting cornerback place in the 2025 season. According to several reports, Iowa City South Dakota Transfer Defensive Back Shahid Barros has signed at Iowa Football. Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer van 247Sports were the first to report the development. After graduating at the New Bedford High School in Massachusetts, Barros spent time at St. Thomas More School (CT) for a post-grade season. From there, the 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds earned DB offers from Merrimack, Rhode Island, Emory & Henry and South Dakota. Barros spent four seasons at the FCS level with the Coyotes, maintaining his Redshirt during one of them. Two seasons ago Barros 49 Tackles, two interceptions and two forced junk registered. Last season he had 40 tackles and one interception. He started 23 games combined in the past two seasons. Barros entered the transfer portal in April and has now found a new landing site with the Hawkeyes. Here are some highlights of Barros: Cornerback remains a wildcard area for Iowa The 2025 season arrive. The secondary had no banner 2024 campaign. If available, Jermari Harris was the option Clear-Cut number one at Cornerback. But outside of Harris, others were much less reliable. Harris is now starting a professional career. John Nestor has been transferred to Minnesota. But Deshaun Lee and Tj Hall, who were both inconsistent last season, return. Jaylen Watson, who received meaningful Snaps as a real first -year student last season, is also in the mix. The defensive coordinator of Iowa, Phil Parker, spoke encouraging about the development of TJ Hall during the spring practice. “I think there are a few boys who have made a good improvement,” said Parker on April 23. “I'm going back to TJ Hall. The progression he made from the first time he started there until he played a lot last year until he played a lot to where he is him. And leadership is even better.” Barros now adds an experienced presence and depth to the competition. More: Iowa Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Who leaves and arrives for Hawkeyes? Parker has a great reputation for development, just like the rest of the defensive coaching staff. That will probably be tested during the 2025 campaign, because the defense of last season's Hawkeyes suffered important deviations, including Jay Higgins, Nick Jackson, Sebastian Castro and Yahya Black, among others. Barros becomes the fourth transfer addition that Iowa has secured in the spring window. The Hawkeyes also bring offensive LinemanBryce George (Ferris State), Long Snapper Bryant Worrell (Boston College) and Quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (Wake Forest) (Wake Forest). Iowa also dived earlier this season in the portal on the defensive side of the ball and brought in a few defensive rulers. Jonah Pace (Central Michigan) and Bryce Hawthorne (State South Dakota) were able to join the rotation in the trenches. Follow Tyler Tachman on X@Tyler_t15Please contact e -Mail on [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hawkcentral.com/story/sports/college/iowa/football/2025/04/25/iowa-football-shahid-barros-south-dakota-transfer-portal-hawkeyes-defense/83233297007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos