Mistrial declared in the Canadian hockey capture





A Canadian judge who supervises a controversial case of sexual violence against five former members of the world hockey team of the country has declared a mistrial and ordered that a new jury can handle the case. The decision on Friday came shortly after the persecution called his first witness. A new jury was quickly chosen to replace the 14 jury members from the case. Superior Court Justice Maria Carrocci gave no reason for the Mistrial. The reasons for this fall under a ban on publication, according to Canadian media. All five players, each previously played for the National Hockey League (NHL), have not guilty of the charges.

The accused players are Michael McLeod, Cal Foote, Carter Hart, Dillon Dub and Alex Forenton. According to reporters in court, the judge informed the jury on Wednesday that “something happened during the lunch hour that I have to think about and discuss with the lawyers”. The discussion was not heard by jury members and is covered by the ban on publication. On Friday, the judge declared a mistrial and started the process of selecting new jury members. The test will start again on Monday and is expected to take approximately eight weeks. According to Canadian law, a mistrial can be explained if there is a “real danger that the fairness of the process is affected”. The charges are bound by an alleged sexual attack that took place in London, about 190 km (118 miles) southwest of Toronto, in 2018, after a fundraising event of Hockey Canada Foundation in the city. A 24-year-old woman initially brought a lawsuit against Hockey Canada who claimed that she had been attacking eight players in the worldwide Junior team of Canada in a hotel room that evening. In her lawsuit she said she was under pressure not to report the incident to the police. In May 2022, Sports Network TSN Hockey Canada unveiled, which manages programs and teams in the country from entry level to worldwide championships and the Olympic Games, quietly reached a settlement with the woman. The revelation was confronted with national protest in Canada, so that the organization lost federal financing and various controversial sponsorship offers. The police in London later reopened their investigation into the alleged attack and apologized for almost six years to strive for the case. According to Canadian law, a conviction for sexual violence has a maximum of 10 years in prison.

