



President of Cricket West -India: Breakout League will be transforming for Caribbean Cricket



April 25, 2025, 8:55 PM St. Johns, Antigua While the first ball was bent today in the inaugural West India Breakout T20 League on the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, the President of Cricket West India (CWI) marked the opportunity to emphasize the long-term tournaments for the regions that crack the future. He described the competition as a necessary and strategic step to reform how talent is being developed in the Caribbean. Cwis -President, Dr. Kishore Sallow, expressed his conviction in the potential impact of the tournaments and said: This competition is a daring, future-oriented investment in the future of the West India Cricket. The Breakout T20 League in the West India is proof for the stars of tomorrow. We are ringing in a new generation of T20 cricketers and today is the first step on that trip. The “Breakout League” is exclusively designed for emerging players and serves as an important part of CWIS Talent Development Pathway. The aim is to offer a competitive platform that bridges a gap between young people and professional cricket that too often left promising players without the support needed to go to the next level. CWI supports this vision with a substantial financial obligation of US $ 1 million, aimed at supplying a powerful tournament environment from the first day. This effort is further enhanced by the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which has invested an extra US $ 1.3 million to support the initiative. About the financial injection in the sports landscape, President Shalliep shared: This is an important investment in this format and in the future of the West India Cricket. We have to do what is needed to remain competitive in today's game and to position ourselves for the future. That means that our young talent is supported, create powerful environments and impose a strong foundation for the future. Players who are eligible to participate must be younger than 30 years old at the start of the tournament, have played less than 40 List A T20 matches and fewer than 10 international T20s, which ensures a focus on developing new talent. Each team is closely linked to a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise, which offers players the opportunity to show their skills on a larger stage and to continue their cricket career. Four -like players will participate in the tournament, which will have a total of 17 games in ten days.

