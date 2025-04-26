Sports
2025 FHSAA Tennis State Championship Preview
High school student athletes in Florida are getting ready to participate in one of the most exciting events of the season, the 2025 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Tennis State Championships. The courts will heat up from Monday 28 April, with a competition that runs until Friday 2 May.
The entire season long, high school teams and striking players have done the work, confronted with challenging matchups and pushing their limits. Everything share one goal, a shot on the state title. Now that the brackets have been completed, fans can start circling the most expected matchups and see how the journey ends all classifications.
Story lines in 4a
The FHSAA tennis State Championships 2025 will be an exciting confrontation in class 4A, with various powerhouses who still want to make a deep run and new contenders who would like to shake the rankings.
On the girls' side, Steinbrenner returns as the ruling state champion and will try to defend them crown. With a well -completed selection and a history of success, Steinbrenner comes again in the last 8 with high expectations. But they will be confronted with fierce competition from some talented programs in the entire state.
Winter Park and Cypress Bay both have the depth and experience to make a run, while Miami Palmetto and Lake Nona, both with strong CVs this season, are ready to make noise in the later rounds. With so many teams that enter the tournament and play their best tennis, the Girls 4A draw is wide open and full of potential disturbances.
On the boys' side, title defender Doral Academy is back and strives for a repeat performance, but they are not the only team with title heap. Lake Nona is one of the biggest stories of the season, on the way to the championships with a perfect 21-0 record. However, candidates such as Cypress Bay, Spanish river and Steinbrenner are all well positioned to challenge for the first place.
With so much talent spread over the bracket and not a clear favorite, this year class 4A championship is expected to deliver some of the most competitive and exciting competitions of the week.
Story lines in 3a
In class 3A, the field is filled with both familiar faces and exciting newcomers, who promise an exciting week of high -level competition.
On the girls' side, all eyes are aimed at St. Thomas Aquinas while striving for an incredible fourth straight state title. They have been beating the team in recent years, with a level of consistency and dominance that can match few programs. However, their way to another championship will not be easy. Niceville comes unbeaten in the tournament and will end their perfect season with a title. Nease is also a team to watch, with a balanced schedule and momentum of a strong late season.
In the meantime, Jensen Beach makes quiet noise with an impressive record.
For the boys, defending 3A champions Barron Collier was again classified to 2A this year and open the door for a new champion to appear. Osceola is perhaps the leader to seize that opportunity. But teams such as Chiles and Nease both enter the tournament with strong line -ups and a lot of experience. Wiregrass Ranch is another team that is ready to make waves and returns to the last 8 with one of their most competitive squadrons in recent years. And don't count from St. Thomas Aquinas if they finished in second place last year.
Story lines in 2a
2a has become one of the most competitive in recent years in recent years, especially with the recent reclassification of a powerhouse in Barron Collier. Dominant in 3A for years, they now want to bring the same energy to 2A and will be a team to look at both sides of the bracket.
For the girls, the 2A bracket will be a new champion this year, because American Heritage Delray was eliminated in regional game. That opens the door for a number of contenders, led by Fort Walton Beach and Lake Highland Prep, both of which bring almost perfect records in the late season.
Gulliver Prep is another strong competition in the girl's bracket, with a history of the late season success. In the meantime, Barron Collier was able to wear their 3A success in this new division very well.
On the boys' side, defensive champions American Heritage Delray is looking for their third consecutive state title. Their series of success and big-match experience will be put to the test with teams such as Bolles and Lake Highland Prep.
Bolles has been strong all year round and wore it in Regionals, while Lake Highland Prep enters the State Tournament and has only lost two games all year round. Both teams are ready and ready to take the ruling champions and everyone on their path.
Story lines in 1A
In 1A the brackets are filled with a great mix of powerhouses and emerging contenders who want to shake things up.
On the girls' side, all eyes are focused on True North Academy, because they strive for a three-turf. After breaking Saint Andrews long -term streak two years ago, True North did not look back and tries to strengthen their own dynasty in 1A.
However, they will be confronted with some fierce competition, with a number of schools that enter the Championship at Hot Streaks. Grandview Prep has put together a strong year, as well as Benjamin, who has been a consistent strength. In the meantime, the First Academy has only dropped two games this season.
On the boys' side, Saint Andrews remains the benchmark, who drives an incredible five -year -old state title streak. With another loaded schedule and a lot of experience, they will try to make it six in a row.
This year, however, 1A -field is perhaps the most difficult they have seen in a while. True North Academy comes unbeaten in the tournament and looks at the kings to dethron. Also in the mix is out-of-door Academy and Maclay, two teams that have built Momentum all year round and have the depth to make a run.
With legends who try to prosecute their government and hungry challengers who are ready to leave their mark, the 1A State Championships promise a week full of exciting action, dramatic disruptions and championship caliber tennis from start to finish. Whether it is a sixth straight title or a new name etched in the record books, 1a is set for a confrontation.
*All statistics and data in this article are courtesy of MaxPreps.com & FHSAA
Extra FHSAA State Championship Information
Although these are just a few of the teams that will emphasize the State Championship, all 64 teams participating in the classifications of boys and girls who can win the title can be! On top of teams are there Many talented individuals throughout the state who will have their chance to win the general title! Nasty View the full list of individual athletes who play for those trophies, Click here.
Classes 1a and 3a start the promotion on April 28 to April 30, while classes 2a and 4a start on April 30 and walk until 2 May. The competitions will take place in three parks in Seminole County, which is located in the Orlando area. Sanlando Park (for all competitions in 3A & 4A), Red Bug Lake Park (for team competition only in 1A & 2A) and Sylvan Lake Park (for individual competition only in 1A & 2A), is the stage for teams that compete in their respective classifications.
Make sure you follow Usta Florida Instagram And Facebook For all newest updates. Also view our News page For summaries of the FHSAA Tennis State Championships.
2024 FHSAA -Team Champions
- 1a Girls: True North Academy
- 1A guys: Saint Andrews
- 2a girls: American Heritage Delray
- 2A guys: American Heritage Delray
- 3a Girls: St. Thomas Aquinas
- 3a guys: Barron Collier
- 4a girls: Steinbrenner
- 4a guys: Doral Academy
2024 FHSAA General Champions
- 1a Boys General Singles Champion: Eric Snyder, Saint Andrews
- 1a Boys General Double Champions: Eric Snyder & Julian Fente, Saint Andrews
- 1a Girls General Singles Champion: Gabriella Goyins, Pensacola Catholic
- 1a Girls General Double Champions: Daniela Chica & Alba Martinez, True North Academy
- 2a Boys General Singles Champion: Max Freedman, North Broward Prep
- 2a Boys General Double Champions: Koray Abramson & Ashwin Chawla,
- 2a Girls General Singles Champion: Juhnyee See, Coral Springs Charter
- 2a Girls General Double Champions: Juhnyee This & Madisen Clark, Coral Springs Charter
- 3a Boys General Singles Champion: Pete Tran, Lake Buena Vista
- 3a Boys General Double Champions: Pete Tran & Wil Nguyen, Lake Buena Vista
- 3a Girls General Singles Champion: Athnoser Smarty, Broaden River
- 3a Girls General Double Champions: Sarah Mcelrath & Ella Goodwin, Gulf Breeze
- 4a Boys General Singles Champion: Jack Sattterfield, Plant
- 4a Boys General Double Champions: Jack Sattterfield & Valentino Laurato, Plant
- 4a Girls General Singles Champion: Savita Bagirathan, Douglas
- 4a Girls General Double Champions: Gabriella Almanza & Elietta said, Lake Nona
