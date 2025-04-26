Sports
Cricket ground
The Is Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stage is a cricket field in Mohali, Punjab, India. It is usually called the Mohali Stadium. The stadium is the home of the Punjab Cricket team and previously the IPL franchise Punjab Kings. It has an official capacity of 26,950[4] Spectators.
Previously known as a PCA stage, it was renamed former BCCI and PCA president Inderjit Singh Bindra in 2015.[3] From December 2019 it hosted 13 tests, 25 ODIs and 5 T20Is.
The stadium was designed by Arun Loomba and Associates.[5] The construction of the stadium took over 250 million and 3 years to complete.[6]
The stadium was inaugurated on November 22, 1993 with an international competition of one day between India and South Africa during the Hero Cup 1993.
The first test match here was held the following season, between India and West India on December 10, 1994.[7] One of the most famous one-day competitions in this field was an exciting cricket World Cup semi-final encounter between Australia and West Indies in February 1996. Is Bindra Stadium organized 3 matches of 2011 World Cup, including the second semifinal between India and Pakistan on March 30, 2011, who won India. The competition was attended by the Premiers Manmohan Singh of India and Yousaf Raza Gillani from Pakistan, because of the crucial nature, and as a measure of cricket diplomacy for normalizing the relationships.
The first test of the Freedom Trophy 2015 was played in the stadium, where Spinners received considerable help from the field.
The first T20i was held on the ground in 2009, when India defeated Sri Lanka with 6 wickets. It also organized three games of the ICC World Twenty20 2016.
The current pitchcurator for it is Bindra Stadium is Daljit Singh.[8]
Cricket World Cup matches
[edit]
The stadium has organized four cricket World Cup competitions. The semi-final between Australia and the West Indies of the World Cup 1996 was the first World Cup competition at the location. It organized three games of the 2011 World Cup, including the semi -final between India and Pakistan. The stadium also organized three T20 competitions during the ICC World Twenty20 2016.
1996 Cricket World Cup Semi-Final
[edit]
Cricket World Cup 2011
[edit]
- The Netherlands won the Worp and chose the field.
- Ireland won the pitch and chose the field.
2011 Cricket World Cup semi -final
[edit]
- India won the pitch and chose to bat
2016 World Twenty20
[edit]
- New Zealand won the Worp and chose to batten.
- Australia won the pitch and chose to batten.
- Australia won the pitch and chose to batten.
- Highest ODI -Totaal: 393/3 India vs. Sri Lanka, December 13, 2017
- Highest individual ODI score: 208 Rohit Sharma, India vs Sri Lanka, December 13, 2017
- Best ODI Innings Bowling figures: 5/21 Makhaya Ntini, South Africa vs. Pakistan, 2006 ICC Champions Trophy, October 27, 2006
- Highest ODI partnership: 221 (for the 3rd Wicket) Hashim Amla & Ab de Villiers, Zuid -Africa vs. The Netherlands, 2011 Cricket World Cup, March 3, 2011
- Rohit Sharma (410 points) scored the most ODI runs, followed by Sachin Tendulkar (366) and MS Dhoni (363).
- Harbhajan Singh (11 Wickets) has taken the most wickets, followed by Glenn McGrath (8) and Saqlain Mushtaq (8).
Twenty20 International Records
[edit]
- Highest twenty20 total: 211/4 India vs. Sri Lanka, December 12, 2009
- Highest individual twenty20 score: 82* Virat Kohli, India vs. Australia, 2016 ICC World Twenty20, March 27, 2016
- Best Twenty20 Innings Bowling Figures: 5/27 James FaulKner, Australia vs. Pakistan, 2016 ICC World Twenty20, March 25, 2016
- Highest Twenty20 Partnership: 81 (for the 2nd Wicket) Sanath Jayasuriya & Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lanka vs. India, December 12, 2009
- Virat Kohli (154 points) scored the most points, followed by Yuvraj Singh (81) and Martin Guptill (80).
- James Faulkner (6 Wickets) has taken the most wickets, followed by Yuvraj Singh (4) and Hardik Pandya (3).
304127.09N 764414.13E/30,6908583N 76,7372583E
|
Sources
