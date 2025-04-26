The first round of Cowboys Pick Tyler Booker who says he's 'Boys no longer makes football' excited Micah Parsons





Some fans of Dallas Cowboys may be disappointed that the team selected the attacking guard Tyler Booker with his first round Pick (no. 12 general) instead of a recipient such as Matthew Golden or Emeka Egbuka, or on Thursday evening Omarion Hampton. However, those supporters can feel different after they have listened to Alabama's Lineman, talks about how he enjoyed dominating his opposition. Cowboys -star -linebacker Micah Parsons was certainly impressed. Advertisement During the NFL Combine, Booker offered what was perhaps the most memorable quote between design perspectives in Indianapolis. “I just like the aggressiveness and the tenacity of the football game. The legal attack thereof,” he said. “I love football. The football brand that I play, I don't let guys like football anymore.” After his selection by the cowboys, Adam Lefkoe from Bleacher Report Booker asked to work out to defeat the love of football from a different Lineman opponent and what that means. “Football is a child game. People wake up, they are from:” I can't wait to play this football match today, “replied Booker.” They get so excited to play football until they come across Tyler Booker. When I play behind your quarter after a quarter, you play after playing, series after series and I start to see that love leave their eyes. That makes me the game. “ Parsons was irritated earlier in the evening because Carolina receiver Tetairoa McMillan Koos with the No. 8 Pick before Dallas could get it at number 12. Probably reflected what he heard from the Front Office, the All-Pro Linebacker of the Cowboys, hoped that McMillan would link well to Wideout with Ceedee Lamb. Advertisement The reaction of Booker, however, convinced Parsons, whose fifth-year option was collected for $ 24 million, because the two parties try to work out a long-term contract extension, so that he could make the best-paid non-quarterback in the NFL in the annual salary. “He hyped me, I'm not going to lie,” stumbled Parsons. “Welcome to the team!” Based on the response from Parsons, Booker is already well on the way to becoming a suitable replacement for recently retired Zack Martin, a likely future Hall of Famer.

