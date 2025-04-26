Field Hockey Canada Youth Tours to Europe: A development success





International tours for promoting development, experience and companionship From 13-21 April, Field Hockey Canada sent two youth teams on international tours as part of their talent Development Pathway. The U16 -MaSteam traveled to Hradec KRLOV, the Czech Republic, while the U18 lady team went to Cardiff, Wales. Both tours offered valuable international experiences on the field for the young athletes, focused on development, exposure and team culture. U16 Czech Republic Tour – Hradec KRLOV, Czech Republic The U16 women's team contained athletes from all over Canada. Prior to departure, team members gathered virtually to become familiar with training, travel and game strategies. Departure from Vancouver and Toronto, many players met their teammates for the first time during the connecting flight in Paris. In the Czech Republic, the focus was on development and pleasure. For most players this was their first international experience and they enthusiastically embraced the challenge. After a few training sessions, the team played against the U18 -MaSteam of the Czech Republic. The series ended with a 0-0 draw, a 1-0 win and a 1-1 draw, with the ability of the team to effectively implement coaching strategies. The players were encouraged to trust themselves and their teammates, leaving everything on the field. For many of these U16 athletes this was their first exposure to international competition. Field Hockey Canada is proud of our U16 athletes for the fact that they come across that challenge. Click here to hear testimonies from athletes who have completed the development path and followed a career in hockey from university, university, club and national level. Thank you to our great staff team, Lacey, Andrea, Pam and FreyaAnd all parents and family who traveled with our team! Canada takes it against the Czech Republic in a three-game series in Hradec KRLOV. Photos/Felicia Chang U18 Wales Tour Cardiff, Wales The U18-Lady team traveled to Wales for a three-game series against the Welsh U18 team. Before the series they played a competitive tune-up match against Swansea University, which resulted in a 2-1 loss but for valuable learning experiences. Led by coaches Mike van Idrstine and Krissy Wisart, the team had strong practices that prepared them for the series. The first match against Wales, captain by Elle Ferros, ended in a loss of 5-0. Despite the defeat, the spirits of the team remained high. The second game, led by Sabine Keon, saw goals from Sutton van Dyke and Izzy Prior, ending in a 4-2 loss. The last match on Easter Sunday, captain by Maisie Fulton-Stephenson, showed the growth and determination of the team, although they had to deal with a different loss. A highlight of the Tour was the interaction after the game with the Welsh team, where players made tires, Tiktoks and played football during lunch. The Welsh team and the staff were hospitable and accommodating, which contributed to the success of the trip. The U18 players returned home in a cheerfulness, after they had built up a strong team culture and learned valuable skills. Some of the athletes in this team have now traveled twice, last year with the U16S and then again this year to Wales with the U18 team. This continuity builds up trust in the process and steps up international experience before switching to the Junior National and Senior International Hockey. Congratulations on all athletes during a successful spring tour Thank you to our great staff team, Mike, Krissy, Kayley and Jadyn And all parents and family who traveled with our team! Field Hockey Canada is proud that 7/8 employees are on tour women. The organization tries to have more women represent more internationally in leadership roles in all programs, with these youth trips as a great example. Field Hockey Canada sends a third and last youth ladies tour to France from 1-10 May. That U18 team is confronted with France in a downstairs of four games. Stay informed of the Field Hockey Canada website and social media for updates to the France Tour. Canada and Wales play a three-game series in Cardiff, Wales. Photos/provided

