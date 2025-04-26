



USA Table Tennis (Usatt) is proud to announce the schedule of athletes who will represent the United States on the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Doha, Qatar from 17 to 25 May. The team is anchored by three Olympians, Kanak Jha, Lily Zhang and Amy Wang who all had on the 2024 Paris -Olympics this summer. The four men's team players, JHA, Liang and the Naresh brothers were part of the history of history on the Pan am Championships 2024 and won gold for the first for the first time. The women's team comprises 4x Olympian Lily Zhang, 2x US Open Champion Amy Wang, Paris 2024 Olympic alternative Sally Moyland and the upcoming Star Jessica Reyes-Lai. The team brings together a dynamic mix of experience and rising talent, with the aim of presenting the growing power of America at the global table tennis phase. Singles: Kanak JHA (US) versus Triels MREGRDH (SWE) in the Tour of 32 on WTT Singapore Smash 2025. Singapore, Singapore. February 5, 2025. (Photo by WTT). Men's singles:

Jha

Jishan Liang

Nandan Naresh

Sid Naresh Singles: Lily Zhang (US) against Lin Qian Ser (SGP) on day 1 of WTT Singapore Smash 2025. Singapore, Singapore. February 2, 2025. (Photo by WTT). Ladies singles:

Lily Zhang

Amy Wang

Sally Moyland

Jessica Reyes-Lai Doubles: Jishan Liang and Sid Naresh compete in men's dubbles on the ITTF Pan American Championships 2024. San Salvador, El Salvador. 13-20 October 2024. Double men:



Jish Liang / Sid Naresh Singles: Jessica Reyes-Lai (US) during day 2 of the WTT Singapore Smash qualifying rounds versus Kataryna Wegrzyn (Pol). Singapore, Singapore. January 31, 2025. (Photo by WTT). Ladies doubles:



Sally Moyland / Jessica Reyes-Lai Doubles: Sally Moyland/Nandan Naresh (US) versus Stuti Kashyap/Oliver de la Torre (US/MEX) at WTT youth candidate San Francisco II. Burlingame, California. April 8, 2025. (Photo by WTT). Mixed double:



Jishan Liang / Amy Wang

Nandan Naresh / Sally Moyland Coaches:



Jun Gao, Usatt National Team Coach

Mark Hazinski, Usatt National Mens Team Coach The ITTF World Table Tennis Championships 2025 are organized at two best locations in Doha: Lusail Multipurpe Hall, which serves as the most important location and the center for the championship, and Qatar University Sports Complex, which will organize competitions during the first four days of the competition. This is the second time that Doha has organized the world championships, which has written history as the first country in the Middle East that the event organized in 2004, 21 years ago. For all 5 medal events, the playing system will be straight knockouts, with singles that are played the best of 7 and the double played the best of 5. Follow continuing updates about our athletes in Doha @Usatabletennis_ On Instagram and USA Table Tennis On Facebook In addition to our news page on https://www.usatt.org/news.

