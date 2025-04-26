Sports
ESPN has two football selections in Michigan in the winner, losing column after round 1
The Michigan Wolverines had selected three players on Thursday evening in the first round of the NFL design of 2025. All three players went into the top 13 picks. DT Mason Graham finished fifth in Cleveland Browns, in Colston Loveland went 10th to the Chicago Bears and DT Kenneth Grant went much higher than expected, 13th to the Miami Dolphins.
Michigan was expected to have four players in round 1, but a persistent knee issue forced Will Johnson from the first round. Johnson should hear his name early on Friday evening, during the second round of the design.
Draft analysts had mixed reviews about all three players who went where they went, but old NFL concept expert Mel Kiper Jr. Loved the browns that Graham used fifth in general. Cleveland's choice of Graham was even a 'winner' in Kiper Jr.'s'Winners and losers'Article after the first round.
“I would also have loved Hunter,” wrote Kiper Jr. “Just like Jacksonville, Cleveland needs players who will excite the fan base. But invoicing in the trade efficiency and the fact that they still got a top three prospect, this is a good start to their migration. At the start of round 2 on Friday; can it get a quarterback there?
“The downside of that exchange was the browns who went back three places. They added a day of 2-choice this weekend. They added a first rounder in 2026. And then they took my number 3 prospect in Graham. He doesn't have much” Wow “Trains, but he is an extremely good football player. Reset and Graham.”
While Kiper Jr. The browns had mentioned as a 'winner', he did not have the same point of view about the dolphins that Grant at no. 13 names. Kiper Jr. mentioned Miami's selection as a 'questionable' choice.
“The Dolphins could have had Will Johnson (although he is said to have a knee -threat),” wrote Kiper Jr. “They could have had Jahdae Barron. If they exchange Jalen Ramsey, their cornerback room kohou would include, Storm Smith, Cam Smith and Ethan Bonner. Hot on his way to the design. But he was 30th on my plate.”
–Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines on si-
DRAFT FIGHS: Analysts are not impressed by Miami Dolphins who take Michigan Football DT Kenneth Grant
Draft Figures: Mixed emotions on Cleveland Browns take Michigan Football DT Mason Graham 5th General
Michigan Football cb Will Johnson keeps falling, Adam Schefter reveals why
