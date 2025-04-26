



Five with ties with St. Cloud State Women's Hockey earned a bronze medal for Team Finland at the World Championship World Championship of the International Ice Hockey Federation 2025 (IIHF). The tournament was held from 9-20 April in Budvar Arena in české Budjovice, the Czech Republic. Tournament -Startpage FINLAND The largest contingent in Huskies three current players and two alumnae, suitable for Team Finland and won the bronze medal. First -year goalkeeper Emilia Kyrkkö (Nokia, Finland), second -year attacker Sofianna Sundelin (Ulvila, Finland) and first -year person Siiri Yrjölä (Vantaa, Finland) were accompanied by goalkeeper Sanni Ahola (Helsinki, Finland), who played for the Huskies from 2020-25 and former alternative captain, Forward Jenniina Nylund (Pietarsaari, Finland) who wore the red and black from 2018-23. Nylund tied the team leader in the game-winning goals (one), one of the eight Finns who registered 3+ points was ranked for the second in goals (two) and she went 34 and 36 on the spot. Nylund and Sundelin are now every triple bronze medal winners after also third in 2021 and 2024, while Ahola and Yrjölä each achieved their second consecutive third place after earning the bronze in 2024. It is the first world championship medal for Kyrrkö. Team Finland results

Preliminary round April 9, 7 April, Finland 1 April 10 Canada 5, Finland 0 April 12 Finland 4Czech Republic 2

April 14 Finland 2, Switzerland 1 (Nyland 1 Assist)

Quarter -finals April 17 Finland 3SWEEN 2 (NYLAND 1 goal)

Semi -final April 19 Canada 8, Finland 1

Third place play April 20 Finland 4Czech Republic 3 (OT) (Nylund Game winning goal) GERMANY Junior Vooruit Svenja Voigt (Cologne, Germany) and former alternative captain, Vooruit Laura Kluge (Berlin, Germany) who wore a Huskies sweater from 2017-21 for Team Germany. Kluge was named an alternative captain and her four points (1G/3A) led the team while the two assists of Voigt were the second most in the team. Germany was eliminated in the quarterfinals. Team Germany results

Preliminary round April 9 Sweden 5, Germany 2 (Kluge 1 Assist)

April 12 Germany 5Norway 2

April 14 Germany 4Hungary 1 (Kluge 1 goal, 2 assists; Voigt 2 assists)

April 15 Japan 1, Germany 0

Quarter -finals April 17 vs 3, Germany 0 SWITZERLAND Redshirt second -year student Laura Zimmermann (Ringgenberg, Switzerland) skated for Team Switzerland in all six games, but did not take a point. Switzerland defeated Sweden in fifth place. Team Switzerland Results

Preliminary round April 9 Czech Republic 3, Switzerland 0 April 11 Canada 4, Switzerland 0 April 14 Finland 2, Switzerland 1 April 15 vs 5, Switzerland 0

Quarter -finals April 17 Czech Republic 7, Switzerland 0 Czech Republic Former alternative captain Vooruit Klára Hymlárová (OPAVA, the Czech Republic), who skated for the Huskies from 2019-24, was named an alternative leader for Team the Czech Republic and was one of the 10 players who registered several points (1G/1a). The Czech Republic became fourth after losing Finland in the extension of third place Matchup. Team Czech Republic -Results

Preliminary round April 9 Czech Republic 3. Switzerland 0 (hymlárová 1 goal)

April 11 USA 4, Czech Republic 0 April 12 Finland 4, Czech Republic 2 April 14 Canada 7, Czech Republic 1

Quarter -finals April 17 Czech Republic 7Switzerland 0

Semi -final April 19 vs 2, Czech Republic 1 (Hymlárová 1 assist)

Third place play April 20 Finland 4, Czech Republic 3 (OT) Huskies At the Women's Women's World Championship 2025 (Budvar Arena in česká Budjovice, Czech Republic)

Sanni Ahola (2020-25), Finland third/bronze medal (4 GP, 3-1, .854 SV%, 3.44 GAA)

Siiri Yrjölä (2024-present), Finland third place/bronze medal (6 GP, 0G-0a-0p, -7)

Emilia Kyrkkö (2024-present), Finland third/bronze medal (3 GP, 1-2, .827 SV%, 5.56 GAA)

Sofianna Sundelin (2023-present), Finland third/bronze medal (7 gp, 0G-0a-0p, -7)

Jenniina Nylund (2018-23), Finland third/bronze medal (7 GP, 2G-1A-3P, -2)

Klára Hymlárová (2019-24), Czech Republic fourth place (7 GP, 1G-1A-2P, -3)

Laura Zimmermann (2022 presentation), Switzerland fifth place (6 GP, 0G-0a-0p, -7)

Svenja Voigt (2022 presentation), Germany Quarterfinals (5 GP, 0G-2A-2P, -5)

Laura Kluge (2017-21), Germany Quarterfinals (5 GP, 1G-3A-4P, +0) Stay on St. Cloud State Women's Hockey for the last place last place Twitter” Instagram And Facebook.

