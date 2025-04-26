China Sports Weekly (4.20-4.26) -xinhua





Beijing, April 26 (Xinhua) – Here are the latest Chinese sports heads from the past week: 1. Chinese basketball rising star Yang announces access to NBA Draft 2025 on Yang Hansen from China goes for a Lay -Up during a warm -up basketball game against the Spanish League ACB club Joventut Badalona in Xi'an, the province of Shanxi in northwestern China, on September 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yibo) China's teenage center Yang Hansen announced his decision to introduce the NBA Draft 2025 on 26 April. During the regular season 2024-2025 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), an average of 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, three assists and one handle per match, with an impressive average of 2.6 blocks, which first arrange it in the competition. He was mentioned in the CBA All-Star Starting Line-Up and the first team of All-CBA Chinese player first team. At the FIBA ​​Asia Cup qualifications in February 2024, Yang made an impact on his senior national team debut, scored 13 points and gave four assists in his 19-minute appearance that contributed to the victory of 80-49 of China over Mongolia. 2. Liu Guoliang resigns as president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association Wang LiQin (L), newly chosen president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA), and Liu Guoliang, who resigned as President of the CTTA, posing for a photo in Beijing, on April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi) Liu Guoliang has resigned as president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA), with the current CTTA -Vice President Wang LiQin voted the new chief of the organization on 23 April. During the Liu term of office as CTTA President, China claimed nine out of 10 Olympic gold medals in table tennis in Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. Wang, 46, is a double Olympic gold medal winner and triple world championships Singles winner. With retirement from the national team in 2013, he has served CTTA Vice President since 2018. 3. China's Sun retains Kroon on ITTF World Cup Sun Yingsha poses with her trophy during the award ceremony on the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup in Macao, China, on April 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka) China's World No. 1 Sun Yingsha successfully defended her title, and Hugo Calderano van Brazil became the first Brazilian paddler who won the men's Singles -gold at the ITTF men's and women's World Championships on 2025 on April 20. Sun, who won the title for the first time on the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024, defeated her teammate Kuai Man with 4-0, while Calderano returned to beat China's Lin Shidong 4-1. 4. Chinese para -swimmer Jiang wins Laureus Award Chinese Paralympic swimmer Jiang Yuyan poses with the Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award -Trophy during the 26th Laureus World Sports Awards Gala in Madrid, Spain, on April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang) (Xinua/)) The Chinese Paralympic swimmer Jiang Yuyan was named Laoreus Sportsperson of the Year on 21 April with a Disability Award in Madrid. Jiang, who lost her right arm and right leg in a youth accident, won seven gold medals at the Paralympic Games in Paris. 5. Ding Junhui wins the first Snooker World Championship match in five years Ding Junhui by China in action during his first round match against Zak Surety of England on the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, Great -Britain, on April 22, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua) China's Ding Junhui saw Debutant Zak Surety 10-7 on April 22 to reach the second round at the World Snooker Championship for the first time in five years. Ding, 38, opened the match 4-0 and set a 6-3 lead for the second session. Although World No. 73 Surety launched a strong comeback to win three of the four frames since the resumption of the game, 10th Seed Ding kept his courage to win.

