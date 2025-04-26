Best available Ohio State football players for day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft





Ohio State saw four players taken in the first round of the NFL concept. Wide recipient Emeka Egbuka, attacking Linovan Jackson, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams and attacking Tackle Josh Simmons were all among the last 13 picks of the opening round. Even more should hear their names, as the design, continues with the second and third rounds on 25 April. Here are the Buckeyes Players who can follow. Treeveyon Henderson, runs back There had been Buzz that Henderson could reach the first round, but Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton were the only running backs taken on day 1. Henderson, who ran twice for 1,000 meters with the Buckeyes, is one of the fastest backs in this concept class, after he had run the 40-Yard Dash in March in 4.43 seconds in the scouting combination. With that combination of his speed and pass protection, it will not be on the board for long. JT Tuimoloau, Defensive End Tuimoloau was one of the most disturbing defensive rulers in the subdivision of the Football Bowl last fall. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> His 21.5 tackles for loss in third place and his 12.5 pockets are in fifth place. Only Penn State's Abdul Carter and Marshall's Mike Green had more tackles behind the line of scrimmage in 2024. Carter was the number 3 overall choice after his selection by the New York Giants. Quinshon Judkins, run back Judkins led the Buckeyes to hurry after he was transferred from Mississippi last year. He ran 1,060 Yards and 14 touchdowns for a third consecutive season and surpassed 1,000 yards. About his previous two seasons at Ole MissHe had a total of 2,725 hasty yards and 31 touchdowns. Jack Sawyer, Defensive End Sawyer was an inspiring captain for the Buckeyes and dominant during the play -off of the University Football. He had 4.5 pockets in four postseason matches, in particular a semi-final against Texas when he discovered Quinn Ewers Quarter and brought back for a touchdown of the game. The scoop and score established Sawyer as a legend of the state of Ohio. Will howard, quarterback Howard started 44 games between his time in Kansas State and Ohio State. His experience made a significant impact for the buckeyes during their national championship run and should translate into the NFL. In his only season like the starting quarterback of the Buckeyes, he threw 45 touchdowns and 10 intercepts for 4,010 meters, which completed 73% of his passes. Only Colorados Shedeur Sanders had a higher completion rate. Ohio states that the remaining Trek-Hensteig players Qb Will Howard

RB Teeveyon Henderson

RB Quinshon Judkins

Te Gee Scott Jr.

Ot Josh Fryar

C Seth McLaughlin

The Jack Sawyer

The JT Tuimoloau

Dt Ty Hamilton

LB Cody Simon

CB Denzel Burke

CB Jordan Hancock

LB Cody Simon

CB Denzel Burke

CB Jordan Hancock

S Lathan Ransom

