After Mistrial, the jury played in a new investigation into sexual violence for 5 ex-Major Junior hockey players in London, Ont.
A new jury was chosen in London on Friday, Ont. For the test of five former World Junior Hockey players who were accused of sexual abuse of a woman in a hotel room in 2018.
Earlier in the day, the judge declared a mistrial and set the need for the Newtrial.
Michael McLeod, Dillon Dub, Cal Foote, Carter Hart and Alex Forentoneach Facesone Count of Sexual Violence. Mcleodfaces an extra count of a party in a violation.
For the second time this week, the five men, in turn, stood with his defense team and said firmly, “Not guilty”, when the court was asked for their supplications on Friday afternoon.
The housing dates from the summer of 2018, while they became a hotel in London after a gala that celebrated the Gold-Medal victory of the World Junior Hockey Team months earlier.
The identity of the complainant is known for the court as EM and the 'aware of a ban on publication in the cases of sexual attacks.
Supreme Court Justice Maria Carrocciadrlared Themistrial after the Thetial was opened on Tuesday, while the first jury was chosen. Reasons for them are covered under a ban on publication. The trial to choose new jury members immediately after the original jury thanked and rejected by the judge.
“At the end of this case it will be your responsibility to consider the evidence and to prove my instructions and decide whether the accused is guilty or not guilty of the crimes that they are being charged,” Carroccia said the new pool of around 200 potential jury members before the final was selected. “You are responsible for determining or feeling guilty [the accused]has been proven without reasonable doubt. “
Judge tells jury members not to discuss this weekend
Carroccia told the new jury with nine women, five men and two switches not to talk to anyone about the case during the weekend or to investigate it, including listening to or reading news items.
“Discuss nothing with someone about this case. You can say that I was selected as a jury member, but that's it,” she said.
“If something happens that you worry during the weekend, put it in writing, put it in a cover and give it to a legal officer on Monday to give it to me. Don't discuss it under yourself.”
All Five once accused men in the NHL.
The moment the charges were announced, McLeod and Foote were at the New Jersey Devils, Dub was with the Calgary Flames and Hart was at the Philadelphia Flyers. Forentonwas signed by the Ottawa people, but played in Switzerland.
Hart is currently not in sport, but McLeod and Dubhave have played with Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) teams. Foote played this season in a Slovak Hockey League and Forenton has indicated that he is working in construction in Barrie, Ont.
Proceedings set to start Monday morning
Potential jury members were each asked by the judge whether they have read pretrial publicity about the case and whether they could put them out of their mind and remain unbiased when they hear the evidence.
They are also hired if they know that someone who is connected to the case have had an earlier connection with sexual attack if they have negative views about hockey players who would prevent them from staying impartial during the process.
“You must set aside any prejudices to assess the evidence that is presented during the process. Bias has no place in a process,” Carroccia told the potential jury members. “Impartiality requires that you are aware of your own personal experiences and open up for the views of others … It will be your duty to identify and set aside any prejudices and prejudices, you may have to make a decision in this case.”
The procedure has been established to start Monday morning when the judge Willgive briefly instructions on the jury of the jury of the jury and then the Kroon makes public statements. Court only wants to sit for half the Aday because of the federal elections.
