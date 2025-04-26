Sports
'I spend $ 1750/month on beauty, health and well -being, but I only take $ 5800/month home. That is 30% of the take-home pay '
A Reddit user becomes honest about spending habits and requires help.
Users Skylark178 posted In the R/Budget Community, they spend around $ 1,750 on beauty, health and welfare costs every month. With a take-home wage of $ 5,800, that is 30% of their monthly income.
Just like many other Americans at the moment, I am working less to consume, paying off debtsand building a safety net for what the Growing SH*Tshow That is the American economy, and I need a reality check, the user wrote.
The original post Detailed monthly expenditure:
-
$ 660 for weekly therapy (not covered by insurance)
-
$ 340 in sports/training costs (pickleball and table tennis)
-
$ 240 on massages (twice a month, 30% tip)
-
$ 155 on gel nails (two manis, one pedi, 30% tip)
-
$ 35 haircut
-
$ 35 for self -wash
-
$ 85 on skin care (SPF, retinol, exfoliants, etc.)
-
$ 80 on hygiene products
-
$ 95 on recipes
The person also mentioned about $ 20 a month on training shoes and clothing.
Reddit responds: treat yourself without spending too much
The post went in dozens of reactions, many of them supportive and full of usable advice.
The most common suggestion? Reduce the frequency of non-essential services and search for budget-friendly alternatives.
Get one massage per month. Go to a free pickle bar court. To be honest, at the moment, just buy a table tennis table for your house, a user wrote.
Different users suggested cutting Bidweeky therapy to save $ 330 a month.
People had many ideas on nails: switch to Press-on, go every three to four weeks or do them at home. The best nails I have seen are from people who do it themselves, another user noticed.
As for the Face products, a user said, you don't have to spread on your face for $ 85 every month.
Others advised bulk shopping at Costco, the use of Dupes or benefit from Black Friday Sales.
Skylark178 came back with an update: thanks everyone for the overall excellent feedback and suggestions! So appreciated. I now have a plan to reduce my B, H and W from 30% to 19%.
Here are the changes they intend to make:
-
Therapy lowered to twice a month: $ 330/month savings
-
One massage on a spa and one at a massage school: $ 90/month savings
-
Less frequent manis/pedis: $ 50/month savings
-
Sports costs that are now shared with family: $ 170/month savings
-
Hairstyles every 12 weeks instead of 8: $ 20/month savings
-
Buy cheaper skin care and bulk: $ 40/month savings
New total: $ 1,060 per month, or 19% of the take-home wage. This is my attempt to build legitimate savings, said up.
Even among the more critical reactions, many users have cheated on follow their expenses And open to change.
You are already doing something very powerful: following your expenses and being honest with yourself. That's a huge first step, said a redditor.
|
