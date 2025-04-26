Travis Hunter prepared by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the number 2 Pick: Fantasy Football Fallout

Fantasy football managers released a collective sigh of relief when the Cleveland Browns deducted a shocking exchange, down from the overall choice of the number 2. They collected a King's ransom from Jacksonville, who selected the player who considered the very best in the design. Colorado's do-it-all Superster, Travis Hunter, is a member of the Jaguars.

Now, as much as we may be enthusiastic about the prospect that Travis Hunter is being linked to Brian Thomas Jr., we have to wonder if Jacksonville Hunter wants to use in the corner for a considerable amount of snaps. If they do that, it will undoubtedly be cut into his fantasy football value, no matter how excited we are about him as a wideout.

This is what the new Jags head coach Liam Cohen had to say about Hunter's future: well, have a plan at the moment of [him] Mainly on attack with learning the defense system and practicing on the defensive side of the ball also during this program outside the season, Coen said. While we continue to grow, we must be fluent this entire process.

Nevertheless, Yahoo Fantasy Analyst Andy Behrens is enthusiastic about Hunter Landing with the Jaguars that gives the choice an A for Fantasie -Fit with this reasoning:

Jacksonville went into the night with clear needs in the secondary And The reception area, and they managed to tackle both in one pick, via a mega-blockbuster trade. Phew. It is difficult not to admire the move. Hunter is a mass talented receiving prospect, a huge fit for Liam Coens attack.

Hunter is one of the most unique prospects that the NFL has ever seen, the buzz around the Heisman winner who never falls. He is even compared to Shohei Ohtani in MLB as a two -way fart code (which is probably unfair for both players).

Now all our collective attention will focus on how Hunter is deployed, whether it is a full-time receiver, a wideout that receives a package of cornerback snaps, or if he really tries to play for a week. Nevertheless, let's remember how different Hunter is real, as told by Yahoo Fantasy Analyst and Reception Perception CreatoR, Matt Harmon:

Travis Hunter is in its own level

It is clear that Travis Hunter is more than just a broad receiver. He is one of the best pure football players who have ever recorded the university field. This should not be a hot take! He won the Heisman because he was the best cornerback in the nation and the best wideout in the nation. Hunter is also the top perspective in both positions in this class.

As only a broad receiver, Hunter is an absolutely ridiculous player with unlimited potential, especially because he was rarely in offensive meetings in Colorado.

He separates with ease, despite not fully evolved as a route buyer, has a great and varied series of release movements, wins disputed catches, possesses A+ Bal-Tracking skills and rarely goes down to the first contact with the ball in his hands.

Hunter is difficult to rank for fantasy football, dynasty or something similar. We just don't know what his allocation of Snaps will be at the NFL level. Everyone who takes his breast with confidence is only the practice of a performative blusterer. What I know for sure is that he has ever evaluated one of my favorite wideouts that I have evaluated and that we all have to know not to set limits to special football players. If you don't think Hunter is already a special football player, I'm sorry, but you're just a hater for opponents simple if that. Matt Harmon