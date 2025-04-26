Sports
Judge Declaresmistrialin sexual abuse case against five former junior hockey players
A judge declared a mistrial only a few days in the trial of sexual attacks of five former members of the World Hockey Team of Canadas 2018, forcing the court to select a new jury prior to a new process that is expected to start on Monday.
The mistrin -built procedures in a case that a cloud has released a cloud on amateur sport in Canada since the allegations were first made public for the first time.
Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia fired the original 14-person jury at the start of Friday, although the reasons for the mistrial are protected under a ban on publication.
I'm sorry I have to tell you that in this case I declared a mistrial, Justice Carroccia told the jury. As a result, this jury is fired. Thank you very much for your attention and your service, although it was short.
The test is still expected to be completed in mid -June.
Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dub and Cal Foote are each accused of sexual abuse of a woman, publicly known as EM, in a hotel room in the center of London after a hockey canada gala in June 2018. The identity of women is protected by a publication man.
The five accused were charged in January 2024. They appeared together in court to be tried on Tuesday when they do not argue guilty.
Kelly: Whatever the verdict, the benefits of hockey have decreased
On Wednesday, the first day of the process, Justice Carroccia postponed the procedure early. After the lunch break, she briefly called the jury members back and told them: something happened during the lunch hour that I have to think about and discuss with the lawyers.
No evidence was mentioned on Thursday. On Friday the jury members were returned and told them they were sent home because of the Mistrial ruling.
Later on Friday, the five accused of their supplications of Niet guilty and Justice Carroccia and the lawyers in the courtroom selected a new jury.
Justice Carroccia scored every potential jury member by asking fixed questions, including whether he or she had heard or read something about the case.
When someone said he or she had, Justice Carroccia asked a follow-up: have you formed an opinion about the fault or innocence of the defendants?
Future jury members who said they had no prejudices or prejudices that would disturb their opinion on the evidence, the jury were allowed.
The new 14-person jury mainly consists of women. There are also two alternatives.
Justice Carroccia closed the day by telling the new jury members that she will formally address them early next week.
We are going to start fresh on Monday morning, she said.
Gary Martin, a criminal lawyer in Montreal who is not involved in the London case, said it was better to restart the procedure immediately instead of going further and having a potential problem a ground for appeal. He noted that while the jury members heard the opening statement of the crowns, these statements are not considered proof.
You might as well do it before the jury has heard any other evidence and simply dissolves the jury and that is it, Mr. Martin said, who was not familiar with the circumstances that led to the mistrial.
In 2018, Canadas Junior Hockey Team won the world championship. In June Hockey Canada held a fundraising event in London, where the players were honored. After the gala, many members of the team started drinking and dancing in the center of London. A sexual attack would have taken that night later.
In January 2024, the London police ordered five members of the team to surrender to charges. At the time, all five men played professional hockey. Mr Dub was a member of the Calgary Flames, Mr. Hart was at the Philadelphia Flyers and Mr. McLeod and Mr. Foote played for the New Jersey Devils. Mr. Forenton, who had previously been a member of the senators of Ottawa, played for the Swiss club, HC Ambri-Piotta.
With a report from TU Thanh Ha
