



Posted on Friday, April 25, 2025 Essex Cricket in the Community has published its impact report 2024 and emphasizes the various range of programs and initiatives in our club, school and community networks last year. The report provides an overview of how these initiatives, carried out by a dedicated team of personnel and volunteers, have supported cricket in Essex and East Londs, extensively and diversified, all, while making cricket the game is for everyone. Dan Feist, Chief Executive Officer at Essex Cricket said: Last year the power of community and stakeholders created so many robust examples of people from every corner of our region who had the opportunity to fly like a eagle. “I hope you like to read more about them in this report.” Click here To view the report. Rachel Lewis, chairman at Essex Cricket in the Community Board said: “The Essex cricket in the community team will continue to adapt to the opportunities and challenges that can improve the exciting, involvement, improve vision, and I am very enthusiastic to be part of the next chapter. “Please read this brilliant impact report.” If you or your organization are interested in more information about our efforts and how you can help to have a positive impact on the lives of people in Essex and East Londs via Cricket, please contact us via e -mail on: [email protected] Rothesay County Championship or Vitality Wit20? Or, both? This summer so much cricket will be offered in Chelmsford, where the Rothesay County Championship starts – against Surrey, no less – on Friday 4 April. Women from England are also in CM2 for a blockbuster Spring Bank Holiday T20 against West India Women, you can't miss this! And the Metro Bank Returns One Day Cup returns, but this time with men's and women's competitions during the summer. Tickets for every match are now available via our ticket site, so browse and let your summer of cricket book.

