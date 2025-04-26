EA Unveils College Football 26 & Madden NFL 26 Releasedata, Platforms





Are you ready for some football? There is never really an offsean for the most popular sport in the America, but the biggest event on the offseas calendar starts the NFL version on Thursday evening, and Electronic Arts has marked the opportunity with a great advertisement with a concept theme for EA Sports College Football 26 And Madden NFL 26In addition to confirming the respective release dates of the games this summer.

EAS two and a half minutes commercial, Call This is broadcast during the coverage of the design on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network focuses on a fictional broad recipient named JD Matthews Jr. We see everything that goes through his head when head coach then Quinn van Washington calls him to let him know that the team is taking him with the 29th pick in the design. And while Quinn talks about the chip-on-his-shoulder story of Matthews JR.S football career through high school and university, we see the emotion playing on the face of the Texas Longhorns Stars.

The design is the large intersection between college Football and the NFL, the place where NCAA stands out hope to realize their lifelong dream to become professional athletes. For those happy few who get that life -changing phone call on the concept day, it is the highlight of so much hard work and, of course, a new beginning, with all kinds of possibilities and pitfalls that lie in front of us. The works just started, Quinn remembers his new Rookie -wideout.

EAS Pitch here is that football fans can experience the entire spectrum of this trip by playing both EA Sports College Football 26 And Madden NFL 26. The publisher announced on Thursday that the iteration of the franchise will previously known as NCAA Football on 10 July on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It will be followed on August 14 by Madden, which will be available on Nintendo Switch 2 and Windows PC as well as PS5 and Xbox series X.

That's good: EA now leaves the last generation of consoles, so that 2024s are made Madden NFL 25 The last input in the series that is released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Speaking of older consoles, Madden NFL 26S Switch 2 version will put an end to an almost 13-year-old drought for Madden games on Nintendo platforms. The latter was a reduced version of Madden NFL 13What a Wii U -launch title was in November 2012. EA has not yet released real information about the modes and functions of this year's Madden Game; Weve has asked the company if there will be a characteristic parity between the Switch 2 version and the PC/PS5/Xbox series X versions, and update this article correctly when we receive a response.

Pre-orders are now available for College Football 26 And Madden NFL 26 On all platforms. (While you cannot get the Switch 2 version via EAS website, Amazon takes pre-orders with you for a physical copy of a game key card.) Just like last year, people who know that they want to play both titles can get them in a discount package that is known as the MVP bundle. This set, which is only available digitally and only on PS5 and Xbox series X, contains the Deluxe editions of the College and Pro Games for $ 149.99 a saving of $ 50 on buying separately for $ 99.99 per POP. Together with a series of in-game bonuses for modes such as Ultimate Team, Road to Glory, Dynasty, Franchise and Superstar, every Deluxe Edition with three days of early access to the game in question becomes three days. (You can do the full list of pre-order goodies on the College Football And Cut Websites.)

