Fast rising stars in Nigerian table tennis

Nigerias Table Tennis Ecosystem has witnessed wonderful talents who have etched the name of the country in gold with striking performances on national, continental and global tournaments.

The history of the sport in Nigeria will remain incomplete without making a report of bouncers such as Atanda Musa, Olufunke Oshinake, Segun Toriola, Bose Kafo, Bode Abiodun, Kazem Nasiru, Monday MerotoHOUn, Offiong Edem, Adeemo Fatai, Cecilia Outu Outu.

Without a doubt, the reigning African champion and the poster-boy of the Nigerian table tennis, Quadri Aruna with his countrymen such as Fatimo Bello and Omotayo Olajide, are among the players who successfully have the historical versions of their predecessors such as Toriola, MerotoHOn, Offiong and EDEME.

Now that Quadri's will are gradually approaching the starting doors, there seem to be emerging young players who have convinced their capacities on the table and demonstrated to linger the Nigerian in both national and international competitions in the absence of their torches.

These young and energetic players build reputation for themselves, radiate their passion for the game and gradually become forces to take into account. They indeed project themselves as the future of the sport in Nigeria.

Weekend Trust Sports therefore emphasizes some of these emerging talents in Nigerian table tennis, who are ready to maintain the culture of Excellency and Dominance that has been established by some of their mentors in the Pingpong game.

Matthew to

His name evokes good memories when he steps to take on the challenge that every player in the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall is being tackled in Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The young person, who becomes a threat to opponents, enjoyed an impressive run and earned silver medals at the African championships 2024 and 2025 in Tunis and Addis Ababa respectively.

In 2024, Kuti, known for its rapid powerful smash and edge of the ball, won an uncomfortable position against his opponents, the National Molade Okoya-Thomas Cup and the Elicris Table Tennis Cup.

Nigeria born in Lagos represented Nigeria on the African matches of 2023 and was nominated as the youngest player at the 2025 African Cup in Tunisia.

Muij Adgoke

Adegoke is a student at 200 levels from Lagos State University (Lasu). The promising young player made his senior debut at the ITTF African championships 2024 in Addis Ababa. He was part of the Nigerian team that triumphed on the West Africa Regional Championships 2024 in Lom, Togo.

He also emerged as the champion of the Okoya-Thomas table tennis championship in 2023 and qualified among the future greats of the sport in Nigeria.

Taiwo Mati

He is undoubtedly one of the smartest hope and future of table tennis in Nigeria. In 2023, Mati reached the Ronde of 32 at the ITTF World Championship in Durban and Hong Kongs Lam Siu defeated in an exciting comeback. His performance earned him a place under the top 100 in the ITTF world ranking and the number one position in Africa.

Moreover, he received the ITTF with the future in Mind Scholarship aimed at supporting his development compared to the Olympic Games in Paris.

In 2022 he took the U-19 title at the ITTF African Youth Championship in Tunisia and later helped Nigeria to secure gold in the team event. He also won the U-19 Boys Doubles Gold, alongside Samuel Boboe.

Kemela Udoh

The young person announced his arrival in the game of table tennis and won gold medals for Bayelsa in the men's singles on the newly closed Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) and put himself on a path of greatness.

Udoh was hired in 2019 by the Table Tennis of Bayelsa.

The victory of the young people lit the hope that Bayelsa became the home bus of feeding table tennis talents and hopefully breaking the Jinx of Nigerias Underwhelming performance in international competitions.

Matthew John

The Benson Idahosa University (BIU) Non-Graduated recently achieved an important achievement by securing the ticket to represent Nigeria on the Rhine-Rhur Fisu World University Games in Germany.

John, a product of the Table Tennis of Bayelsa State, fiercely beamed on the Fisu path that was held at the University of Jos (Unijos) from 4 to 6 April and steals the spotlights with a great version.

The BIU student has two consecutive titles he won during the Offiong Edem Foundation Table Tennis Tournament in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Hope it

As her name suggests, the beacon of hope for the female table tennis in Nigeria is born in Cross River. She burst on the National Scene as a comet and won the victory in the Elirics table Tennis Top 32 Female category in 2024.

The table tennis sensation, which has received attention to its exceptional skills, quickly becomes one of the most promising female players on the land.

Rabiat Ayoola

The hijab-bearing female table tennis player quickly becomes one of the strong hands in sport. In 2024, Ayoola, who represented Oyo, won the Daniel Ford Table Tennis Championship after a nerve-racking seven-set thriller against her long-standing rival, Aishat Rabiu.

Ayoola embodies the potential prospect to increase the bar of Nigerias female table tennis, which is less competitive.

AiShat Rabiau

Under names that ring a bell in the prospect of Lagos's female table, Aishhat stands out. She represented the state at the National Sport Festival 2024 and won gold next to Faisat Musbau in the girls Double.

AiShat, known for its precision and tactical sparkle, has demanded some titles in large competitions and enjoys the tactical guidance of her father, who serves as her coach.

Samuel Boboe

He is one of Nigerias Medal hopeful at the Fisu World University Games 2025 that will be held from 16 to 27 July. He won the gold medal in the Under-19 category at the ITTF Africa Youth Championship 2022 in Tunisia, which contributes to Nigerias qualification for the 2022 ITTF world championship.

Boboe, a student at Benson Idahosa University (BI), is ready to become a leading figure in African table tennis. His dedication, skill and calmness under pressure suggest a promising future on both continental and global phases.