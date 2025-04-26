Cam Ward but in a long time in three different schools, ranging from a non -announced FCS -Rekruut to a Heisman finalist.

This is what you need to know about Cam Ward's university career.

The Vital on Cam Ward

School: Incarnate Word/Washington State/Miami (Fla.)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-2

Weight: 223 pounds

Years active: 2020-24

Here are the Cam Ward career statistics from the university:

Year Games Component Attempts Comp. Percentage Pass yds Pass TD Interceptions Rush TD REC TD

(UIW) 6 183 303 60.4 2,260 24 4 2 0 2021

(UIW) 13 384 590 65.1 4,648 47 10 1 0 2022

(Washington State) 13 320 497 64.4 3,231 23 9 5 0 2023

(Washington State) 12 323 485 66.6 3,735 25 7 8 0 2024

(Miami (Fla.)) 13 305 454 67.2 4,313 39 7 4 1 Career 57 1515 2329 65.0 18,189 158 37 20 1

Where did Cam Ward go to university?

Cameron Ward, a resident of West Columbia, Texas, attended high school. After two years at UIW, Ward went to the state of Washington in 2022. After two years in the state of Washington, Ward spent his last season of suitability in Miami (Fla.).

What kind of prospect was Cam Ward in high school?

Ward was an athlete with two sports and a Quarterback at the Columbia High School, which mainly performed the triple option. As a junior in 2018, he completed 72 of 124 Passes (58 percent) for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns while hurried for four TDs. In 2019 he threw more than 1,000 meters as a senior, making the team co-district champions. In 2019, Ward was named first team All-District, first team All-Southern Brazoia County and honorable mention All-State.

In basketball, Ward was named dual all-district offensive MVP and honorable mention All-State Academic.

What was Cam Ward's record at the university?

In 19 games on UIW, Ward went 13-6 as a starter and went on to the second round of the FCS play-offs in his second year.

In the state of Washington, Ward 12-13 went as a starter in two years and lost the 2022 Jimmy Kimmel La Bowl.

In his last season in Miami, Ward went 10-3 as a starter and lost the Pop-Tarts Bowl 2024.

Records set by Cam Ward

Here are some of the remarkable records and statistical rankings of Cam Ward at the university:

1st in career division I touchdowns (178)

1st in Miami Single-Season Passing Yards (4.313)

1st in Miami Single-Season Pass-Touchdowns (39)

1st in Miami Single-Season completion percentage (67.2)

1st in the UIW career that TouchDowns passes (71)

1st in the passing yards of the onion (6,908)

1st in UIW Single-Season Pass-Touchdowns (47)

1st in UIW Single game passing touchdowns (7)

1st in UIW Single game passing yards (610)

1st in UIW single-season pass-efficiency (146.5)

9th in Washington State Single-Season Pass filling (323)

9th in Washington State Single-Season Pass attempts (497)

9th in Washington State single-season completion percentage (66.6)

What prices did Cam Ward won at the university?

Here the Awards and Honors Cam Ward were won at the university:

Heisman Trophy Finalist (2024)

Davey Obrien Award Winner (2024)

Manning Award (2024)

Consensus First Team All-American (2024)

ACC Player of the Year (2024)

ACC -attacking player of the year (2024)

First Team All-Accel (2024)

All-PAC-12 Conference Honorable mention (2023)

Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist (2023)

All-PAC-12 Conference Honorable mention (2022)

Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist (2022)

Walter Payton Award Finalist (2021)

Second team All-American, Stats Perform (2021)

Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year (2021)

Hero Sports FCS Sophomore All-American (2021)

Jerry Rice Award (Spring 2021)

Hero Sports FCS First-year All-American (Spring 2021)

Southland Conference First -year student of the year (spring 2021)

See below more highlights of the CAM Ward

