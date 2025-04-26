Winners and losers from day 1 of the NFL concept of 2025

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

The first round of the NFL version of 2025 has been completed and the Fantasy Football landscape is already shifting. From Top Rookie Picks who find ideal landing places to veterans who are suddenly confronted with new competition, Round 1 offered various important developments that will influence design boards this summer.

Here is a breakdown of the biggest winners of the fantasy football and losers after day 1 of the NFL Draft 2025.

Winner: RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Jeanty is the best running back in the classroom and landed in the team that needed the most. The Raiders rotated between four different running backs last season and are the last in terms of Pff Rushing figure. Most potential landing places would have left Jeanty in a kind of committee, but in Las Vegas Jeanty will receive as many touches as he can handle. His primary back -up is free agent adding Raheem Mostert, who is 33 years old. While the Raiders have tight end Brock Bowers and broad recipient Jakobi Meyers, Jeanty should end up in the team in the top three or four.

The most important care in Las Vegas is the attacking line, which is only average. This could prevent Jeanty from being the top that falls back in his Rookie season. Three fifth of the line, however, has a positive run-block speed, and those are the kind of plays that lead to long profits. Ideally, the young line can take a step forward with Jeanty. He remains the clear top perspective in both Dynasty Rookie and Dynasty Rookie Superflex concepts, but should also be a first round pick in single-quarterback Redraft competitions.

Winner: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Recently, most fake designs had McMillan landing with the Dallas Cowboys or Jacksonville Jaguars. He would have been the second reception option with both teams at best, given the presence of Ceedee Lamb and Brian Thomas Jr. Instead, McMillan is selected with a top 10 pick on one of the few teams that can use a number 1 receiver.

The Panthers rotated Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker and David Moore last season, depending on who was healthy. McMillan is a prototypical X receiver and the Panthers had no clear X receiver last season. Moore started the season as their X receiver with Legette at Z, and halfway through the season they roles in preparation for Thielen's return after missing the first half of the season. Carolina can put McMillan on the X receiver place and let the other players run on the other two places.

Although there is always a chance that McMillan will start the season as part of the rotation, this was still one of the top potential landing places for a high target ceiling.

Winner: RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Hampton spent his 2022 season in a five-way committee to run back, followed by two years as the return. His volume improved every season. There was no significant improvement in hurry between 2023 and 2024, outside of a few longer runs, which helped to stimulate his volume statistics and EPA. He made more large plays as recipient from the Achterveld in the same way, although his receiving figure did not necessarily improve. Hampton is one of the top 10 FBS to decline in terms of its average maximum speed based on PFFF's tracking data in terms of its average maximum speed. Breece Hall and Keaton Mitchell are the only current that falls back in the NFL faster.

He ends up with a Los Angeles Chargers team that would like to run the ball. They have spent recent concepts investing in the attacking line, because Rashawn Slater, Zion Johnson and Joe Alt are all picks in the first round. They added Mekhi Becton to a free desk. The chargers have to turn the ball a lot and find it success.

The only problem is that the chargers who have returned to Najee Harris in a free desk. Harris, however, was only signed for a one -year contract of $ 5.25 million. He received less guaranteed than players such as Devin Singletary or Antonio Gibson received in a free desk last season. Although Harris will still receive playing time and could be the starter at the start of the season, it should not be long before Hampton receives a clear majority of touches, making him a fantasy starter.

Winner: Wr Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

While the Panthers were one of the teams that were most needed at a potential top recipient, the packers were a different one. They used a rotation from Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks on the outside and Jayden rode in the lock. Watson has tackled injuries during his career and is expected to miss a significant part of the season. Golden joins the rotation with Doubs and Wicks to start the season.

In the short term, Golden can be stuck in a rotation and plays 60-70% of Green Bay's attacking snaps. That is not enough to be a fantasy starter, but if he proves that he is the best option in the room,

Winner: the Dallas Cowboys Day 2 Rb

Many expected the cowboys to select a broad receiver with their first choice, but instead they added Alabama Guard Tyler Booker. He was mentioned as the interior lineman with the best Runblocking power in our offensive line Superlatives article. He fills in for a retired future Hall of Famer, Zack Martin. The cowboys have invested heavily in the attacking line in recent concepts. Adding booker must ensure that the line of the cowboys will remain strong this year and can soon be the best in the competition.

Dallas lost Rico Downle in a free desk but brought Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in. The cowboys are expected to run back a run that will probably be the starter in the team during their Rookie season. It was expected that every landing landing in Dallas would already be a winner, given the lack of depth in the position. Now they will be even more a winner with the reinforcements on the attacking line.

Loser: WR/DB Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

In the days prior to the design, Hunter seemed destined to be on the Cleveland Browns. General manager Andrew Berry was adamant that Hunter would in the first place be a broad recipient and, in the second place, a defensive back. Clevelands Top Wide Receiver is Jerry Jeudy, and there was a reasonable enough chance that Hunter Jeudy could surpass to be the top white earner in Cleveland as a Rookie.

Now he is with the Jaguars. The good news is that head coach Liam Coen on the Jaguars' Day 1 -press conference said that he would first be a broad receiver, but would also get many repetitions in practice. There was also the emphasis on staying liquid. The projected use sounds similar to how Berry has spoken since the cutterpower.

Last season Jacksonville Montaric Brown, Tyson Campbell and Ronald Darby used on the outside. None of the cornerbacks had a pff cover above 65.0 and Darby was not again signed. Brian Thomas Jr. The best goal earner, who will probably not change. The team retained Parker Washington and Gabe Davis and added free agent Dyami Brown. There is a need in both positions.

The main reason why he is here is that the Jaguars have more depth with a broad recipient than the browns. Cleveland had to keep Hunter on the field as much as possible on the attack, while Jacksonville can survive with Hunter who is in more rotation if needed. His target ceiling is also lower in Jacksonville because Thomas takes a high percentage of goals.

There is still a chance that Hunter can be a normal fantasy starter this season. Coen had Mike Evans and Chris Godwin last season, and when both players were healthy, they were both fantasy -starters. Landing with the jaguars instead of the browns, however, increases the chance that his playing time on attack is relatively limited compared to the most usual fantasy -starting broad recipients.

Loser: too Cole Boer” Chicago Bears

De Beren spent the 10th general choice Michigan Tight end Colston Loveland. KMET had spent a few years as one of the best tight ends in offensive Snaps, because his PFF degree rose slowly. Last season was a step back for KMET. He was a backup at the start of the season in a rotation with Gerald Everett. His receiving figure also fell.

KMET would still have to play a lot of snaps if the primary tight end of the bears, but it is unlikely that he is fantasy-relevant in Chicago, where Loveland will probably get the passing snaps. The presence of KMET also makes it a challenge to call Loveland a winner, even though it was chosen the first overall tight end. Although there is a chance that Loveland Chicagos will be top goal in the middle of the field, there is also a chance that he will play only 50-60% of the team's attacking snaps due to his lack of blocking mixed with kmets experience as a Blocker. He will be a risky, high-reward option, while fellow-smokie tight end Tyler Warren, who was drawn up at the age of 14 by the Indianapolis Colts, will be the safer Rookie option.

Loser: wrig example, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If you ranked the teams who needed a broad receiver who was most on their way to the design, the Buccaneers would be at the bottom of the list. They retained the future Hall of Famer Mike Evans, Chris Godwin were able to sign again and 2024 Third round Pick Jalen McMillan began to shine late in his Rookie campaign. This movement is particularly enigmatic because Egbuka played almost three -quarters of his snaps from the lock at Ohio State. The Buccaneers have Chris Godwin, who has been one of the most productive final recipients in the last decade and was a top recipient in fantasy points per match last season.

If nobody is injured in Tampa Bay, it is difficult to imagine that Egbuka will become a fantasy starter in the near future. Even if Evans retires after the season, Godwin, McMillan and Egbuka are all more final recipients or Z recipients, and not X recipients, making it a challenge for the three to exist next to each other. Both Godwin and McMillan will be on the Roster at least two seasons.

Although there is always a chance that Egbukas Talent encourages a fantasy starter, the way to get there will be much more challenging during his Rookie contract compared to when he landed with almost any other team.

Loser: RB Najee Harris” Los Angeles Chargers

Usually, when a Rookie is chosen in the first round, the previously projected starter is a loser. Most first round skills players landed in teams where we already expected that team would choose a player. Harris is the most important exception in the group. Harris has never missed a match in his NFL career, but he has never been an efficient runner.

Harris can run a reliable early declining or backup, but Harris constantly lost the playing time to Jaylen Warren and remained fantasy-relevant by constantly getting the ball when he was on the field. Omarion Hampton takes more playing time from Harris than Warren, and it is unlikely that his touches per snap numbers will remain elite.

Although there is always a chance that the chargers will wait their Rookie option to see a considerable playing time, all the signs point out that Harris is more a handcuff for fantasy football purposes.