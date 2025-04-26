April 25, 2025 | Paul Stimpson

Sam Walker spread the sixth seed, while Paris Olympians Liam Pitchford and Anna Hormsey made winning at WTT -FEEDER Manchester, and Tianer Yu, Paul Drinkhall, Connor Green, Andrew Baggaley and Tom Jarvis also appeared.

Men's Singles

Sam Walker spent the sixth seed Payas Jain (WR 147) from India in a long -term first round match in WTT Feeder Manchester.

Walker (WR 277) took the first 11-8 thanks to a series of seven straight points, but Jain saved a game when winning the second 13-11.

The third went all the way to 19-17 before Walker put the game by his side of the score. He was the first to put a spelled point forward and had four in total, while he also saved five.

Jain placed the disappointment behind him with a point of six points of 6-5 down in the fourth, but it was Walkers turning for a decisive run in the fifth, four consecutive points of 7-7 that brought him through a draw against Japanese Jo Yokotani (WR 213).

Sam Walker

Second Seed Liam Pitchford sent Spains Diego Lillo (WR 360) to start his campaign with a victory in three consecutive.

After Pitchford had taken the opening match 13-11, two game points missed at 10-8 but when a saved, it became a routine triumph when he both added 11-5 margins the next two games.

Pitchford has a Spanish opponent in the next round Rafael de Las Heras (WR 235).

Connor Green recovered from 2-1 to beat Germanys Benno Oehme, who had eliminated England's Abraham Sellado in qualifying and is number 273 40 places above Green in the world.

A series of six points of 4-3 Down helped Green to come forward, but his opponent had a series of six in the second, rescue four playing points and won the match 12-10.

Oehme went even better with a series of eight consecutive points to win the third 11-5, but Green hit back by taking seven of the eight points in the middle of the fourth, which he won 11-8.

Five consecutive points in the fifth opened a 6-3 lead for Green, and he then closed the game with another four points of 7-6.

Connor Green With Coach Carlo Agnello

In the round of 16, Green will be confronted with top seeds Finn Luu (WR 35) from Australia, who pushed Italys Niagol Stoyanov aside.

In the Battle of the English Wildcards, the semi-finalist of the National Championships Andrew Baggaley defeated silver medal winner David McBeath in another competition.

Baggaley won the first three points of the match and never left McBeath closer than one point in the opening match, and then saved two game points before he took the second 13-11.

McBeath went in front of 8-7 in the third, which he then won, and geered things by winning eight of the nine points from 5-3 down in the fourth.

Baggaley made the majority of running in the decision maker, only shortly on 6-5, and a run of three brought him in a lead that he never took away when he took a 3-2 (11-5, 13-11, 8-11, 6-11, 11-9) victory.

Baggaley will then be confronted with Daniel Berzosa (WR 309) from Spain, who has eliminated the fifth seed of Rogelio Castro from Mexico.

Andrew Baggaley

Paul Drinkhall (WR 179) started as a train against Portuguese national champion Joao Geraldo (WR 116), won the first five points and easily went the first game.

He doubled his advantage by saving two games when winning the second 12-10, but Geraldo cut the overdue overdue in the third.

The fourth saw Drinkhall behind and forced to save game points on 9-10 and 10-11. He then saw his opponent save two match points, but took his third chance to achieve a 3-1 (11-6, 12-10, 5-11, 15-13).

Drinkhall's Last-16 opponent is CSABA Andras (WR 166) of Hungary. Drinkhall and Walker would meet in the quarterfinals if they both improve.

Last on the field was the eighth seed Tom Jarvis (WR 156), against Alexis Kouraichi (WR 234) of France. He soon showed that his long waiting time had not tempered his powers, took a narrow first 11-9 of 9-8 down and then accelerating 5-5 in the second to complete the victory for the loss of only three more points 11-9, 11-7, 11-1.

He will then be confronted with Juan Perez of Spain (WR 185) and Jarvis will come across Pitchford in the quarters if both of them come through their last 16 tires.

Singles for Women

Yyan is you.

Tianer Yu (WR 578) had the choice of the results in the ladies' singles and focused along Nina Guo Zheng (WR 267) of France 13-11 in the fifth.

Guo Zheng won the first 11-6, but Yu has canceled the benefit when she won the second 11-8 from 8-9 and then did exactly the same to win the third.

Yu led the fourth 8-5, but did not win another point, but she was never at the back of the decision maker when she took her third match point to complete a 3-2 (6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 8-11, 13-11).

Yus Last-16 opponent will be Lilou Massart (WR 205) from Belgium, who has eliminated fifth seed Arantxa Cossio from Mexico.

Anna Hursey (WR 101) started her search for a fourth consecutive tournament delinency, after he had taken the Onder-19 titles in her last three WTT youth candidates, with a 3-0 (11-2, 11-7, 11-4) on Ana Tofant (WR 292) by Slovenia. The sixth placed Hursey will be confronted in the last 16 with Krittwika Roy (WR 135) from India.

There was disappointment for Tin-Tin Ho (WR 264), who missed in a decision by Elvira Rad (WR 334) of Spain. After the first two games were shared, he let the third slip of 10-8, but she already seemed to have the momentum when she took the fourth 11-5.

Rad, however, struggled the initiative and never lagged behind the decision maker. HO has saved one match point, but not the second when Rad won 3-2 (9-11, 11-8, 13-11, 5-11, 11-8).

Jasmin Wong had a heavy attraction for the Japanese seventh seed Kaho Akae (WR 123) and went out in three (5, 3, 5), while Sophie Earley also arranged to a player with a higher ranked (8, 6, 6) to Indias Ayhika Mukherjee (WR 71), the fourth seed.

Result

Ladies Singles

Round of 32

The Ada Death (JPN) BT A PTIMs 3-0 (11-5, 1-3, 11-5)

Ayhika Mukherjee (IND) BT Sophie Earley 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 11-6)

Elvira Rad (ESP) Tin-Tin HO 3-2 (9-11, 11-8, 13-11, 5-11, 11-8))

Type Y Nina Guo Zheng (FRA) 3-2 (6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 8-11, 8-11)

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Andrew Baggaley BT David McBeath 3-2 (11-5, 13-11, 8-11, 6-11, 11-9)

Connor Green BT Benno Oehme (Ger) 3-2 (11-6, 10-12, 5-11, 11-8, 11-6)

Paul Drinkhall BT Joao Geraldo (Por) 3-1 (11-6, 12-10, 5-11, 15-13)

Liam Pitchford BT Diego Lillo (ESP) 3-0 (13-11, 11-5, 11-5)

Sam Walker BT Payas Jain (IND) 3-2 (11-8, 11-13, 19-17, 6-11, 11-7)

Tom Jarvis BT Alexis Kouraichi (van) 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-1)