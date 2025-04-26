Sports
Table tennis belongs to everyone: World Table Table Tennis Day 2025 Close
On April 23, World Table Tennis Day (WTTD) Again united people around one table, celebrating the joy of sport and strengthening the values of diversity and inclusion. For the second consecutive year, WTTD 2025 defended the Spirit that table tennis age, skills, background and boundary and boundaries, the message of #ttbelongstoyou ultrasy louder than ever around the world!
A growing global movement
This year, the WTTD Global Celebration reached great heights, with More than 820 events in a record -breaking 143 countries and areasExpressed from last year already impressive figures of 812 events in 121 countries. It is pleased to see that more than 20 extra countries and areas join the festivities, with four new participating countries that WTTD WTTD WTTD for the first time WTTD for the first time. This growth emphasizes the growing global impact of the celebration.
From tournaments with mixed teams and virtual reality experiences to activities on school attractions, parks, community centers and even historical orientation points, the creativity and diversity of parties became more lively.
Each event unique reflected the connection, inclusiveness and positive change that table tennis can bring to people and different cultural contexts around the world.
Every racket waved, every smile shared, and every story told was a celebration of unity in diversity.
Spotlight on Kenya: The Main Celebration Event
WTTD 2025 Defeats strong in Nairobi, Kenya, where the ITTF Foundation organized the WTTD Main Celebration event in collaboration with Vision Changers KenyaA project partner of Dream Building Fund.
Held in the historic town hall of Nairobi, brought together the celebration of young people, sports leaders, local communities, representatives of the National Federation and international guests.
“World table tennis day is about celebrating the people behind the sport and the power of table tennis to bring communities together,” said ITTF and ITTF Foundation President Petra Srling. “Diversity and inclusion are not only themes for one day. These are values that we have to live for every day.”
The event contained inclusive mixed doubles names, lively cultural performances and a panel discussion that is voting to thinking about diversity and inclusion, building on successful format from last year in Leipzig (View roundtable recording of last year here).
The panel discussion brought important stakeholders together, including Petra Srling (IOC member, ITTF & ITTF Foundation President), Andrew Mudibo (Kenya Table Tennis Association President), John Baraza (Nairobi County Assistant Director of Sport) and HasabiB (Vision's Vision) and habitation (Youth leader, Kariob project project). The conversation focused on the role of stakeholders in promoting inclusion through sport, and investigates how table tennis can promote involvement, community cohesion and social transformation at various levels.
From a meaningful dialogue to interactive competitions with the public, the Kenya event was a lively representation of how table tennis can build bridges, can make empowering communities and inspire inclusive change.
32 Promoters distributing one message
From January to April 23, 32 led WTTD promotors from 28 countries and areas, supported by the ITTF Foundation, led the change and brought the celebration to life in their communities.
These passionate individuals, from various cultural, social and professional backgrounds, organized events that varied from inclusive competitions and intergenerational competitions in nursing homes to virtual reality experiences for individuals with limited mobility.
Their collaborations with schools, cultural centers and disability associations have further expanded the participation and reach.
Together these incredible efforts have illustrated the different meanings of diversity and inclusion in different regions and cultural backgrounds and the boundless creativity and involvement of the global table tennis community have shown.
Thank you for celebrating with us!
WTTD 2025 was a real proof of the universal power of table tennis and the passion of those who believe in it. Whether you have organized an event, became a member of a local celebration or cheers online, thank you for making this day so special!
However, the celebration does not end here:
- You celebrated wttd but Should your event still register? You can do it here
- Upload your highlights of the event by 23 May (Click here)) to be seen in our global showcase
- Explore the global party card and see how the world celebrated (Click here))
- Follow @ittf Foundation on social media To stay involved and the WTTD -Momentum will maintain all year round.
Keep playing until next year, keep sharing and keep spreading the joy of table tennis. Because #Ttbelongstoyou and for everyone!
____________________
World table Tennis Dayis An annual celebration of table tennis on April 23. It is intended to share the joy of playing table tennis, bringing people together and to increase awareness about specific themes related to the goals for sustainable development of the UN. The theme for 2024 and 2025 is diversity and inclusion. We want to promote our love for table tennis and share it with everyone.
#Worldtabletennisday #wttd2025 #ttbelongstoyou #ttcanchelives #diversityand inclusion
|
