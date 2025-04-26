2025 NFL Draft: Fantasy Fantasy Football fits 2 pick for every relevant day

It is the report card time for Professor Scott Pianowski while rating the fit of each relevant fantasy football perspective in round 2 and 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Second round Picks

WR Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans, 34th General

Fantasy quality: B-

Reason why: Houston needs reliable recipients to trust after Alpha Nico Collins, and Higgins was a versatile player at the university. Higgins has the chance to surpass some of the round 1 wideouts in 2025 on the basis of the current schedule construction in the Houstons, but his first ceiling must be tempered with Collins here, it is also interesting that the Texans are college teammate Jaylin Noel in round 3. Kenny Golladay is a large body.

>> Real-Life NFL Draft Grade: B-

RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns, no. 36th General

Fantasy quality: B+

Reason why: Judkins has the skills and the body type to challenge immediately for a recommended task. Cleveland's general offensive octane can be a problem, but so much imagination is the identification of a projectable volume. It fits well with the type of players (power back, mill) and team style. Cleveland will love Judkins, and fantasy managers should do that too.

>> Real-Life NFL Draft Grade: B

Quinshon Judkins should get a lot of touches with the browns, which puts him entirely on the imagination like a rookie.

RB Teeveyon Henderson, New England Patriots, 38th General

Fantasy quality: B

Reason why: The presence of Rhamondre Stevenson Caps the advantage, not that an NFL club would consider Henderson as an immediate bell cow. But Henderson is a dynamic receiver and a splash-play candidate for an attack that is desperate for home runs. Mike Vrabel is seen as a defensive coach, but he had the attack controlled the first two picks of his first New England design. Henderson's Pass-Blocking Tape, for what it is worth, is too good to be true.

>> Real-Life NFL Draft Grade: B

Wr Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears, 39th General

Fantasy quality: C

Reason why: Last compositions such as a DJ Moore clone, which is cute, the bears also use the original DJ Moore. Burden will help Caleb Williams and the Ben Johnson attack more than to help Hell in the first instance with fantasy managers in 2025, given the crowd in the Chicago Pass-Catching room. The dynasty value can be fun.

Real-Life NFL Draft Grade: B

QB Tyler Shegh, New Orleans Saints, 40th General

Fantasy quality: B-

Reason why: Shegh becomes 26 in the first month of the season, so the saints must give him every chance to be the day 1 starter. Shegh has ideal measurable measures and ended his seven -year -old college with a super year in Louisville. Spelling and solid skills talent give Should the chance to be productive immediately, but he was also regularly injured at the university.

>> Real-Life NFL Draft Grade: C+

At Mason Taylor, New York Jets, 42nd General

Fantasy quality: C

Reason why: Even after some free desk adds, the tight end space of New York needed more fresh paint. Taylor has a strong chance of leading the New York tight ends in goals, but no one expects Justin Fields to send a top 12 attack. Keep in mind that, although we have been spoiled with Sam Laporta and Brock Bowers in recent years, the most tight ends need time to develop. Taylor could eventually grow into a TE1 for fantasy, a normal starter. It will probably not be this year.

>> Real-Life NFL Draft Grade: A

At Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams, 46th General

Fantasy quality: C+

Reason why: Sean McVay likes to be creative with his tight ends, and he has never had an option that is as athletic as Ferguson. The rams already have goal bumpers with a broad recipient and fantasy production is elusive for most Rookie tight ends, but Ferguson has the chance to insist on 2025 relevance.

>> Real-Life NFL Draft Grade: B

In Elia Arroyo, Seattle Seahawks, 50th General

Fantasy quality: C-

Reason why: Arroyo was a four -star perspective and had an excellent final year in Miami, so Seattle is enthusiastic about the long -term benefit. But Arroyo was regularly injured at the university and Noah Fant is still there, so the first fantasy value should be modest. Search for new OC Kubiak to be proactive with 12 employees.

>> Real-Life NFL Draft Grade: B-

Wr Tre Harris, Los Angeles Chargers, 55th General

Fantasy quality: B-

Reason why: Harris is more athlete than polished product when he enters the NFL, but he goes to a violation that is desperate at height and speed, so this fits well. It is common to see how Rookie recipients play a modest role when the season starts, but reinforced things in the play; That could be the Harris cadence that we see in 2025. Even if his statistics initially do not pop up, Harris should help the ability to draw attention from the field.

>> Real-Life NFL Draft Grade: B-

Wr Jack Bech, Las Vegas Raiders, 58th General

Fantasy quality: C+

Reason why: Bech has felt a lot of Jakobi Meyers to him; Now the Raiders have both versions at their disposal. Bech agrees with a Las Vegas attack with the available playing time; Although Bechh does not have a huge ceiling or college rsum to point to, he can do enough to participate in the exemption in the middle of the 2025 season.

>> Real-Life NFL Draft Grade: B+

RB RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos, 60th General

Fantasy quality: B-

Reason why: Harvey is an older prospect and his pass-Blocking can keep him off the field, at least in the first instance. But with the Broncos that throws a considerable design capital in Harvey, they probably dream of a juicy ceiling. Running back is most plug-and-play of the fantasy positions, so Harvey has an excellent chance of being a proactive choice for us this summer. Denver has no one special to block his path.

>> Real-Life NFL Draft Grade: C-

Picks of the third round

At Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns, 67th General

Fantasy quality: C-

Reason why: This is a nice choice for the future that is Fannine athletic and versatile, and it was so high because of his passcatching, not his blocking. But Fannin also competed against lesser competition and the browns already have a tight end, although David Njoku and Fannin will see Snaps together. I look forward to taking Redraft shares from Fannin, but it won't be in 2025.

>> Real-Life NFL Draft Grade: A

WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots, 69th General

Fantasy quality: B-

Reason why: If you are substandard and short, you must be exceptional in most other areas. Williams is. The Patriots had to be hard to give Drake Maye a fight with his reception room, and Williams is an important part of the reconstruction. Williams comes into the competition with Pools (five years of the college game) and the ability to be a factor in 2025.

>> Real-Life NFL Draft Grade: B

WR Isaac Tesla, Detroit Lions, 70th everywhere

Fantasy quality: C-

Reason why: Teslaa did not produce much at the university, but He blew the clamping signs away from the mowing porter. He also gets high marks for intelligence and character; This is a choice approved by Dan Campbell. The lions have moved to prepare Teslaa, so they introduce themselves a future. But given the modest lecture monster, wait a year before you consider setting him for fantasy.

>> Real-Life NFL Draft Grade: B-

Wr Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos, 74th General

Fantasy quality: C

Reason why: The Broncos wanted to add the playable depth to the reception room and Bryants College RSUM (and Maat) fits the suit. Bryant had An ordinary cutterpower And not a profile as a future star, but there is room to grow in this passing game. Perhaps at a certain moment, hell is pushing in his Rookie season in fantasy relevance.

>> Real-Life NFL Draft Grade: C+

Wr Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans, 79th General

Fantasy quality: C+

Reason why: The Texans went back to the state of Iowa for another recipient; It is curious that Noel and Jayden Higgins had similar statistics in 2024, but we have to note that Noel later went 45 picks. Slot-friendly Noel has been compiled to Christian Kirk, another player who was roasted Houston before 2025. Noel improved every college season and had a decent mowing porter; He has the chance to come across a fantasy value this fall. Houston's WR Room fell apart last season; The Texans no longer let that happen.

RB Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers, 83rd General

Fantasy quality: B+

Reason why: Sometimes the attacks are neat and Clean Johnson is a Power Zone-Hardoper and that is the jam for Pittsburgh Play-Caller Arthur Smith. Johnson is also not zero in the passing game, although Jaylen Warren will clearly also have a fleshy role. The Steelers have plucked a considerable value from a back that did not look out of place in the second round. Start your own Johnson Scouting; Hell will be set up in a proactive round this summer.

>> Real-Life NFL Draft Grade: A+

WR Savion Williams, Green Bay Packers, 87th General

Fantasy quality: C-

Reason why: He will be more a gadget player than a straight receiver, which means that Splash games will take place, but the weekly volume will be difficult to project. The packers will have fun with this player, but fantasy managers can probably ignore Williams on the summer table. The Cordarlle Patterson -comparison tracks.

>> Real-Life NFL Draft Grade: C+

Qb Jalen Milroe, Seattle Seahawks, 92nd General

Fantasy quality: C-

Reason why: Milroe was not consistent at the university (and had twice as many seconds -picks as last year touchdown -passes), but what? This leaves in the design, you are happy to add every quarterback that has a plausible path to develop into a final starter. Milroes always becomes a plus runner and there is something to start with while the Seahawks are starting its shape. If something happens to Sam Darnold in 2025, Milroe will have an immediate fantasy interest because of his hasty pork chops.

>> Real-Life NFL Draft Grade: B+

QB Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns, 94th General

Fantasy quality: F

Reason why: Gabriel controls many of the intangible boxes, but he is a parent, substandard prospect with a normal arm. He is also left-handed, which is often seen as a cumbersome feature for NFL teams, unless the player in question is a special talent. That is not Gabriel; He is probably a backup of the career.

>> Real-Life NFL Draft Grade: D

Wr Tai Felton, Minnesota Vikings, 102nd General

Fantasy quality: C-

Reason why: Offers the plus points and minuses that you would expect so late in the design of a player. Minnesota would ideally love him to percolate to their WR3 slot, but there is little room for the top, given what he is on the depth card. Felton may also see some return work.

>> Real-Life NFL Draft Grade: B-