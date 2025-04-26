Sports
Where Sooners will be selected in 2025
NFL Draft: Sanders falls from round 1, Jags take Travis Hunter at number 2
USA Today Sports' Mackenzie Salmon breaks the biggest storylines from round 1 of the NFL Draft 2025.
Sports pulse
As the 2025 NFL Draft Continue with the second and third round Friday evening, several former Ou football players wait to be selected.
Only three Sooners It is expected that this weekend was set up in Green Bay, Wisconsin Linebacker Danny Stutsmansafety Billy Bowman and Edge Rusher Ethan Downs.
This is what you need to know Or football Players at the 2025 NFL Draft:
Oklahoma NFL Draft Live Tracker
This is updated.
What time does the NFL concept of 2025 start? Here is the full schedule
Always his central time (CT)
- Thursday, April 24: Round 1 at 7 p.m.
- Friday, April 25: Rounds 2-3 at 6 p.m.
- Saturday, April 26: Rounds 4-7 at 11 am
On which channel is 2025 NFL Draft? How to look, stream
The NFL Draft 2025 is broadcast on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. It can be streamed on NFL+ and ESPN+.
Where is 2025 NFL Draft?
The NFL design of 2025 is held on the Green Bay Packers'Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Where are old football players expected to be NFL Draft in 2025?
Billy Bowman Jr.safety
Danny Stutsmanlinebacker
Ethan DownsEdge Rusher
- No. 1: Tennessee Titans | Cam -districtQB, Miami
- No. 2: Jacksonville Jaguars (Through trade with Brown) | Travis HunterCB/WR, Colorado
- No. 3: New York Giants | Abdul CarterEdge, Penn State
- No. 4: New England Patriots | Will CampbellOT, LSU
- No. 5: Cleveland Browns (Through trade with Jaguars) | Mason GrahamDT, Michigan
- No. 6: Las Vegas Raiders | Ashon JeantyRB, Boise State
- No. 7: New York Jets | Armand Membou. Ot, Missouri
- No. 8: Carolina Panthers | Tetairoa McMillanWR, Arizona
- No. 9: New Orleans Saints | Kelvin Banks JR.. Ot, Texas
- No. 10: Chicago Bears | Colston LovelandTe, Michigan
- No. 11: San Francisco 49ers | Mykel WilliamsEdge, Georgia
- No. 12: Dallas Cowboys | Tyler BookerAnd Alabama
- No. 13: Miami Dolphins | Kenneth GrantDT, Michigan
- No. 14: Indianapolis Colts | Tyler WarrenTe, Penn State
- No. 15: Atlanta Falcons | Jalon WalkerLB, Georgia
- No. 16: Arizona Cardinals | Walter NolenDT, Ole Miss
- No. 17: Cincinnati Bengals | Shemar StewartEdge, Texas A&M
- No. 18: Seattle Seahawks | Gray ZabelAnd, North Dakota State
- No. 19: Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Was the delayWR, OHIO State
- No. 20: Denver Broncos | Jahdae BarronCB, Texas
- No. 21: Pittsburgh Steelers | Derrick HarmonDT, Oregon
- No. 22: Los Angeles Chargers | Omarion HamptonRB, North Carolina
- No. 23: Green Bay Packers | Matthew GoldenWR, Texas
- No. 24: Minnesota Vikings | Donovan Jackson and, Ohio State
- No. 25: New York Giants (via trade with Texans) Jaxson DartQb, Ole Miss
- No. 26: Atlanta Falcons (via trade with rams) James Pearce JR., De, Tennessee
- No. 27: Baltimore Ravens | Big StarksS, Georgia
- No. 28: Detroit Lions | Tyleik WilliamsDT, Ohio State
- No. 29: Washington Commanders | Josh Conly JR., Ot, Oregon
- No. 30: Buffalo Bills | Maxwell HairstonCB, Kentucky
- No. 31: Philadelphia Eagles (via trade with chiefs) Jihad CampbellLB, Alabama
- No. 32: Kansas City Chiefs (via trade with Eagles) Josh SimmonsOt, Ohio State
- Where Sooners will be selected in 2025