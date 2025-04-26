



Next competition: vs. Boston U. 26-4-2025 | 14:00 April 26 (Sat) / 14:00 hrs Vs. Boston U. Hamilton, NY The No. 3-Seede Ladies Tennis Team (17-11), with which he secured his 15th-right appearance in the semi-final of the competition and placed a 4-0 win over the sixth placed Loyola (13-6) in the quarterfinals round of Friday to open the 2025 Patriot Leana-Ham Tournon With the victory, the Midshipmen earned a place in the semi-final round of Saturday and a rematch of 2 p.m. with no. 2 Boston University, which pursues Navy's from a second-Straight League title. After second -year -old Manci and freshmen Emma Gu Opened the quarter-final confrontation with a 6-3 victory over the Greyhounds' Jessica Bodewes and Christine Richiez at the number 2 place, the Mids achieved the double point with the top combination of Senior Emily Tannenbaum and second -year -old Olivia Fermo The duo beat Loyola's Lauren Manwiller and Emma Roeck in 7-5 battle. Tannenbaum then set up Navy with her dominant 6-1, 6-0 win against Richiez in the number 1 singles flight, while Gu put the mid-tones on the edge of progress when she beat Bowerwes, 6-1, 6-0, at the fifth court. Navy to the semi -final was senior captain Kate Lee who placed a 6-3, 6-1 victory over EMI Shivkumar at the sixth court for her eighth single victory this spring. With continuing, abandoned first -year students Grace Li And Molly Bellia and senior Parvathi Shanker Had won their first sets and were ahead in their second sets when Lee won the semi -final berth. Match notes Navy is now 18-0 in the all-time series with Loyola and goes against the Greyhounds 4-0 in the late season.

Navy is already 23-13 always in the Patriot League tournament and 13-7 when playing tournament matches with neutral place.

Together with Lee's Achtstraight singles wins, Tannenbaum has won her last 12 singles matches.

Tannenbaum and Fermo have won five-right double matches.

Tannenbaum corresponds to its program for the single-season-related of the program for general singles victories and no. 1-flight Singles wins with her victory against Richiez.

Tannenbaum needs another victory to match the program for one season for victories with double measurement. Next Navy plays on Saturday at 2:00 PM Saturday at 2 p.m. Saturday.

