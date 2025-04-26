Rick Westhead: New jury selected in Hockey Case in London





London, Ont. A new 14-person jury consisting of nine women and five men has been selected in the process of sexual violence of five former members of Canadas 2018 World Junior Hockey team, after Justice Maria Carroccia declared a mistrial and rejected the first jury on the fourth day. A mistrial is a test that is not successfully completed because of a considerable error or problem that prevents a fair judgment from being reached. Michael McLeod, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote and Carter Hart are accused of sexual abuse of a woman who was identified in a London hotel in a London hotel in June 2018 after a Hockey Canada Golf and Gala event. McLeod is confronted with a second indictment for sexual violence as a party in the violation. The defendants have not guilty. The process will continue on Monday. In addition to the 14 selected jury members, two alternative jury members were also selected one man and one woman. The first jury before the Mistrial was explained on Friday consisted of 11 women and three men. Various lawyers and crown lawyers who are not involved in the case said they consider more factors than a jury members when they assess whether they can be useful before their side. As a defense lawyer you hope to always have a jury who includes people who may be sympathetic to your client, said Alison Craig, a defense lawyer who specializes in cases of sexual violence and has no involvement in the hockey store. Someone's instinct may be that the defense would hope to have more men than women in the jury, and I think the reaction of every lawyer to learn this [initial] The jury consisted of 11 women and three men would be Grimas, but I think that the life experiences of a jury member are actually more important to keep an open mind more important than their gender. As long as there are both men and women in the jury, I am not convinced that the breakdown is very important in one way or another. Several lawyers who are not involved in the hockey process pointed to the processes for sexual attacks of former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard as proof that gender is not the only factor that is important in a jury member.

In 2022, Hoggard was convicted of sexual abuse of an Ottawa woman by a jury of 10 men and two women. Two years later he was acquitted by a jury of nine women and three men for a 2016 declaration for sexual violence that caused physical injury. If you are worried about gender, you are not a very good lawyer, said a crown lawyer who has no involvement in the hockey process. It is rude and sexist to think that women would condemn and release men.

