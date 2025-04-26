WTT Feeder Manchester: Saturday live updates

April 26, 2025 | Jack Ramful

Watch live on the WTT YouTube channel and go to Table Tennis England YouTube To view the GB players on request.

Mixed double quarter -final

It was an excellent morning for the British teams, because both duos booked their place in the semi -final with commander with a straight sets victories.

At 10.30 am on Table 1, Liam Pitchford and Anna Hursey produced a strong display to defeat Darius Moves (Rou) and Lilou Massart (Call) (3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-8).

Pitchford and Hursey were dominant on serve and won 19 points of their own service games and 14 points on the serve of their opponents. Their biggest lead in the match was four points, and they took six consecutive points together in one phase to take full control.

Meanwhile, on Table 2, Connor Green and Sophie Earley were equally impressive when they saw Swiss couples Barish Moullet and Rachel Moret With a 3-0 win (11-9, 11-9, 11-6).

Green and Earley achieved 33 points in general, with an almost-even split between points won on their own Servee (17) and on return (16). They opened a five -point lead on their most dominant and won four points in a row during an important passage of the game.

Both British couples are now going to the semi -final and will stand opposite each other for a place in Sunday's final.

On the other side of the trek, Yokotani and Okada Transferred Mexicics Castro and Cossio 3-1 (8-11, 5-11, 13-11, 6-11), while Kulczycki and Wielgos produced a strong performance to beat Indias Jain and Saini 3-0 (11-9, 11-5, 11-4).

Ladies Double quarterfinals

At 11.30 am on Table 1, HO and HURSEY were carefully eliminated by Indias from a five-game thriller Roy and another one.

After dropping the first two games 9-11 and 8-11, the British couple fought back strongly and won the next two 11-6 and 11-9 to force a decision maker. Roy and Wani, however, kept their courage in the fifth, conquering it 12-10 to close a 3-2 victory.

Both couples won 49 points about the game, and emphasized how tight the game was. Ho and Hursey won 24 points on the service of their opponent and 25 in themselves, and showed their ability to stay aggressive everywhere. Their biggest lead was five points, and they won four consecutive points during an important moment to push the game in a fifth game, but in the end it wasn't enough to turn the tide.

Men's Double quarterfinals

At 12:05 pm on Table 1, Drinkhall and Walker produced a strong performance to book their place in the semi-final with a 3-1 win over Luu and Chua.

The couple made a fast start and took the opening match 11-8 before Luu and Chua were leveled by winning the second 11-7. Drinkhall and Walker responded with authority and provided the following two games with 11-5 and 11-9 to end the game in just under 30 minutes.

Drinkhall and Walker won a total of 40 points and showed real strength upon return with 22 points won on their opponents. They built a lead of up to six points during the game and had an important saying in which they won seven consecutive points to take the strong control over the momentum.

Then Kulczycki and Zalewski from Poland live in the semi -final at 5:35 PM Wtt YouTube.

Rafeal de Las Heras and Diego Lillo from Spain, will be confronted with the Indian Duo Mudit Dani and Payas Jain in the other Semi final.

Ladies singles round of 16

At 12:40 pm on Table 1, Yu produced a dominant version to enter the semi-final with a 3-0 win over Massage (Call).

Yu took the lead from the start and won 11-9, 11-3, 11-3 in just under 18 minutes. She won a total of 33 points, including 17 on her opponents, and built a biggest lead of eight points during the game.

Yu has also put together a strong series of five consecutive points, because she stopped the pressure firmly, which made no chance for a comeback.

At 1:15 pm on Table 4, Hursey delivered a commander version to defeat Roy (IND) 3-0 and go to the quarterfinals.

Hursey had the entire check and took the match 11-9, 11-5, 11-8 in just over 18 minutes. She generally won 33 points, with a strong return on her opponents, who won 19 points in that department. Hursys' biggest lead was six points and she brought together a series of seven consecutive points to stamp her authority on the game.

Hursey will be confronted with Sofia-Xuan Zhang in the quarterfinals opposite Sakura Aoi from Japan and you will be confronted from Spain.

Men's singles round of 16

At 1:50 PM on Table 1, Pitchford propagated to the quarterfinals with a straight-set victory From the Heras.

The no. 2 seed was in control from start to finish and won 11-7, 11-6, 11-9 in just over 21 minutes. Pitchford won a total of 33 points, including 19 points on his opponents, and opened a biggest lead of five points during the game. He also enjoyed a series of five consecutive points when he kept the Las Heras under constant pressure.

At 1:50 PM on Table 4, Jarvis moisture to reach the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Perez (ESP).

After dropping the first match 9-11, Jarvis hit strongly and took the next three games with 11-7, 11-9, 11-5 to seal the victory in just under 38 minutes. He generally won 42 points and won 23 points on his own serve and 19 points upon return.

Jarvis built a biggest lead of six points during the competition and also focused on six consecutive points during an important momentum shift that brought him to the finish line.

At 1:50 PM on Table 3, Walker was eliminated in a tight five-game fight against Yokotani (JPN).

Walker fought back from a match down to lead 2-1, but could not close it and eventually fell 2-3 (8-11, 11-6, 11-7, 6-11, 7-11) after 48 minutes of play. He generally won 43 points, with strong returns that won him 24 points on Yokotanis Servee. His biggest lead was five points, and he succeeded in one stage of five consecutive points, but it was not enough to prevent the Japanese player from progressing.

At 2.25 pm on Table 1, Drink saw his run come to an end with a 1-3 defeat Others (their).

Drinkhall hit the second match 13-11 after dropping the first, but Andras hit back to win the following two games 11-7, 11-5 and full victory in 31 minutes. Drinkhall generally won 34 points, including 19 points on his opponents. His biggest lead in the game was nine points, and he also enjoyed a series of seven consecutive points, but Andras turned out to be too consistent.

At 2.25 pm on Table 3, Baggaley bent from the competition after a 1-3 defeat against Adultery (ESP).

Baggaley made a positive start by taking the first match 11-6, but Berzosa found his rhythm to win the next three 11-7, 12-10, 11-6. The match lasted 38 minutes. Baggaley generally won 34 points and won 18 points on Serve and built a biggest lead of five points. Despite his efforts, the Spanish player turned out to be too strong at the most important moments.

Connor Green Luu van Australia also recorded on Table 2 at 2:25.

Australian Top Seed Finn Luu turned out to be too strong for green, with a straight games victory (11-9, 11-8, 11-9) sealed in just under half an hour. Green fought hard and even stuck a series of six consecutive points together during the game, but the consistency of Luus on both Serve and received saw him retain the entire control.

Tom Jarvis and Liam Pitchford will be confronted this afternoon in the quarter phase at 6:10 PM.

