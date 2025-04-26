



Sourv Ganguly, former Indian cricket captain and former BCCI president, called on Friday to complete cricket tires with Pakistan in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam-terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives. Sourv Ganguly is the former captain of the India Cricket Team and BCCI President. (PTI) Sourv Ganguly also mentioned the urgent need for “strict action” in response to recurring terror attacks. Sourv Ganguly said to journalists in Kolkata, without chopping words, “100 percent, this (breaking ties with Pakistan) should be done. Strict action is necessary. It is not a joke that such things happen every year. Terrorism cannot be tolerated.” Over the years, India and Pakistan have only met each other in ICC events, such as the T20 and 50-over World Cups, the ICC Champions Trophy and Asian Cricket Council (ACC)-organized Asia Cup events. Read also | India pack bilateral pacts under lens as a pahalgam attack burden the tires India and Pakistan have, despite sharing one of Krekels who have shared bright rivalry, no longer confronted in a bilateral series since 2012-13. Due to tense political relations between the two countries, India has not traveled to Pakistan since 2008 when they participated in the Asia Cup. The two arch rivals played a bilateral series in 2012-2013 in India for the last time, consisting of white-ball matches. During the most recent ICC Champions trophy, India refused to play in Pakistan and competed instead under a hybrid model, moving to Dubai with competitions. Read also | Pakistan Defense Minister of Defense Minister with India Warning after Pahalgam Terror Attack The International Cricket Council (ICC), led by chairman Jay Shah, has decided on the hybrid model for all ICC events in the 2024-27 cycle, which are held in India or Pakistan. In the meantime, the Indian government has responded firmly to the Pahalgam attack with strict measures, including the closure of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, so that the SAARC Visa -exemption scheme for Pakistan national subjects is suspended, so that they only run for 40 hours in both high commissions. Read also | India continues diplomatic offensive on Pahalgam attacks cross-border tires Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil also said on Friday that India did not allow India to let any drop of water flow in Pakistan as a retribution for his alleged role in the terrorist attack. Earlier on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah mentioned the now established treaty the most unfair document for the people of the Union area and said it had never had their support.

