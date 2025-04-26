Football gossip, paper talking and rumors about the transfer: Arsenal Line Bid on Barcelona Defender Jules Kounde | Football news

The top stories and rumors about the newspapers of Saturday …

Sun

Arsenal makes an £ 55 million bid in line for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde.

Jamie Vardy is tipped to move to Wrexham when he leaves Leicester at the end of the season.

The Premier League rivals of Manchester City are each for a bill of £ 5 million – if the inflammatory champions win their legal fight against the competition bosses.

Bournemouth buys their stadium back as plans to double the capacity more.

Borussia Dortmund -goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is reportedly ready to leave the club this summer, with both Chelsea and Newcastle United interested.

Time

Manchester United Defender Diogo Dalot was able to miss the rest of the season with a calf injury.

Endemic Fangweld in Argentina has encouraged River Plate to introduce face recognition technology to replace tickets for Sunday's Superclásico against Boca Juniors.

Donald Trump has taken the personal control over the company that runs the Turnberry Golf Course in Scotland, have revealed documents.

Rory Mcilroy certainly seems to receive a new honor to mark his triumph with the Masters, who completed a career Grand Slam, but the 35-year-old may have to wait until later in his career to get a knighthood.

Daily Telegraaf

White men are blocked for applying for jobs at Premier League Football Clubs. A potential legal error from the world's richest competition has led a number of teams – including Manchester United and Liverpool – to “only” open recruitment for coaching rolls for ethnic minorities and women.

A minute of silence will be observed in memory of Pope Francis during the Scottish Premiership match of Celtic at Dundee United.

It is unlikely that Chelsea will make a switch to sign Kevin De Bruyne again, despite the fact that head coach Enzo Hint Hint that he wants to add more experience to his team this summer.

Daily mail

Eni Aluko has given Ian Wright a passionate apology after he was confronted with recoil because he claimed that he was blocking opportunities for female experts by 'dominating' women's football reports.

Ruben Amorim expects Marcus Rashford back at the end of the season after his loan period at Aston Villa, and will make a decision this summer about the future of the English star in Manchester United.

Head coach Ruben Amorim of Manchester United says that he is satisfied with the performance of Marcus Rashford, while the striker is on loan in Aston Villa.



Daily mirror

Arne Slot insists that he was never told not to play anyone in Liverpool for financial reasons. The Reds boss has no idea or reports from Portugal where there are around Darwin Nunez after it was claimed that if he plays a different game for the club, it will cause a further payment to Benfica of about £ 4.2 million.

Goalman Wojciech Szczesny from Barcelona has given a warning about the dangers of smoking, admitted that he “lost the fight” with his “very negative” habit.

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to sign two attackers in the summer transfer window in an attempt to get the Gunners across the line in the title race after missing a third consecutive year of Premier League Glory.

The guardian

Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, the referee for Saturday's Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​was brought into tears on Friday and responded to a critical video published by Real's In-House TV Channel (RMTV).

Enzo Maresca said that Chelsea's transfer plans depend on whether they are eligible for the Champions League.

Speaking on the transfer of Transfer Talk, Sam Tighe wonders if Chelsea has paid the prize to concentrate on signing some of the world's most talented young people in the past few transfer windows instead of signing first-team players.



Athletics

Tickets for the likely coronation of Liverpool as Premier League champions If they are confronted with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Touts will be mentioned online for more than £ 3,000 each.

Strasburg head coach Liam Rosenior has extended his contract with the club until June 2028.

Carl Rushworth wants to leave Brighton & Hove Albion, unless his chances of playing time improve.

Enzo Maresca believes that Cole Palmer's struggle is for shape due to a decrease in self -confidence rather than because of Chelsea's tactics.

American Consortium GSG LOFC Limited, led by businessman David Gandler from New York, has completed an acquisition of the English competition club Leyton Orient.

Scottish sun

Hibs -Baas David Gray has been rewarded this season for his exploits with a bumper contract extension at the club.

Aberdeen has broken up productive Aussie wing player Nicolas Milanovic, according to reports that come from Down Under.

Barry Ferguson is ready to have conversations with Rangers' new sports director Kevin Thelwell.

Willie Collum has returned to Hearts -Baas Neil Critchley about his Scottish Cup explosion in John Beaton.

Premier League Giants Newcastle United and French cracks Lyon are among the five teams that are chasing the former Celtic Striker Eseosa Sule is claimed.

Former Celtic Flop Alexandro Bernabei has become a shock goal for the Spanish club Sevilla after reviving his career in South America.

Daily record

Neil Critchley is not willing to wait and wonders when it comes to the future of his out-of-the-contract and says that he wants to answer towards the end of the season.

Jimmy Thelin is not worried about playing Jamie McGrath against Hibs and insisted that he will remain an important player for Aberdeen for the rest of the season.