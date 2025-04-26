Novak Djokovics Tennis Record made his ranking irrelevant, but he has to give it now

Novak Djokovic was just as unambiguously as an athlete could be earlier this month, when he was asked what his goals were for the current Klei-Court season.

Roland Garros, he replied, referring to the French Open, at the end of May and early June, after losing his opening match in Monte Carlo, Monaco, to Alejandro Tabilo. That's it.

Understood. So what does such a player open at a tournament like the Madrid?

Of course Madrid, who will start this week, takes place on the red clay, just as the French Open, but the similarities largely end there.

The Spanish capital is more than 2,000 feet above sea level, so that the ball can fly and bounces during tennis matches in ways that it will not do in Paris. The air is also dry, so that the sun can bake the surface and ensures that it behaves more like a hard court than when a clay when it gets hot enough during the day. Then it can get pretty cold at night.

Add that everything and few players would claim that a month later Madrid offers a lot in the way of preparation to do the fight in the French capital. There is a reason why Rafael Nadal, the largest male clay court player, won Madrid only five times and one came when it came wax A hard court event. Four titles still sound pretty good, but for these clay Court Swingfeiten: Nadal won the French Open 14 times, the Barcelona Open 12 times, the Monte Carlo Masters 11 times and the Italian opening 10 times.

Nadal and others have said for a long time that the last event in Rome, which traditionally follows Madrid on the calendar, serves as the nearest facsimile for what is waiting for Roland Garros. But here is Djokovic, a triple Madrid champion, who goes there for the first time in three years and only for the second since 2019, when he won the event for the last time.

His presence is part of the peculiar mystery that Djokovic, who will be 38 on 22 May, has tried to resolve it for two years now. What is the best way to try to win a 25th Grand Slam title at the age when players no longer win Grand Slam titles?

The answer is mainly in finding the right balance between rest and match fitness, but at the moment Djokovic returns to a tournament that he has not played since 2022 because he has to pay attention to something that he swore more than a year ago, would never worry: the ATP rangers.

After securing the end of the year 1 for a record eighth time in 2023, points and places were no longer important for the largest player of modern times. Now they matter again, because they have one of the keys to his only Clay-Court season goal.

Djokovic came in Madrid and was the world no. 5, with 4,130 points, on screaming from Taylor Fritz at no. 4, who had 4,725. A shortage of 595 points may sound like much, but that really is not. The Madrid Open is an ATP Masters 1,000 event, so named after the number of ranking points that IT assigns to its final champion.

Because Djokovic did not play Madrid last year, he does not play against his own performance. He has no ranking points for defending, which comes closest to a fairly hit tennis for the next 10 days. Every match he wins contributes to his points total. He will have earned 10 points as soon as he beats a ball in his first game on Saturday, because he got a bye in the opening round and gets the money and gained the points for having won in that first phase.

Fritz is in the opposite position. He made the semi -final in Madrid a year ago, which means that he defends 390 points. That makes Djokovics's shortage more than 205 because the American will only improve his count if he comes to the final, and if he is eliminated before the semi -final, he will lose points.

That seems more likely than not, largely because Fritz has worn a belly stem since the Australian Open in January.

Last month in Miami, where he lost to Jakub Menk in the semi -final, he said he could not try to block his powerful services because he thought it would burden too much of his painful muscle. He then skipped Monte Carlo to recover and to optimize his chances to defend his Madrid points.

After having defeated Christopher Oconnell 6-1, 6-4 in his first game Friday (the second round), he plays Benjamin Bonzi in the third Sunday. Fritz has previously made a Klei-Court final, but the red dirt is its worst surface.

Still, why would the biggest player of the modern era care whether he is today fourth or fifth in the world, or whether he is ahead or behind a player, is he a perfect 10 for 10 against in their head-to-head meetings?

This is where Roland Garros enters.



Novak Djokovics Stretch -target is a 100th ATP Tour title and ideally a 25th Grand Slam. (Clive Brunskill / Getty images) If Djokovic Fritz can catch up for Paris and enter the tournament as the fourth seed, he can ensure that he will not be confronted for the semi -final against Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz. There is even a scenario in which he may not have to face any of them until the final: Last weekend Alcaraz van Holger Rune lost in the open final of Barcelona, ​​just after Alexander Zverev de Munich won open against Ben Shelton. Those results Zverev to no. 2 and Alcaraz fell at number 3. Moreover, Alcaraz now dropped his Madrid points from last year for 200 of them because he has withdrawn due to a muscle injury. If Zverev is still second and Alcaraz is third by the time that the French open around, Djokovic could end up in the opposite half of the draw to both Sinner and Alcaraz.

Djokovic could end there, regardless of his sowing in that scenario. But at number 4 he has the guarantee to play at least five games before he is confronted with one of his strictest tests, which at least offers a chance to try to tap back into his once pearless ability to play himself in a peak shape with a major.

On this year Australian Open, Djokovic faced Alcaraz in the last eight. The stress of that test and the pressure that the Spaniard set up has probably contributed to the tearing of a muscle in the back in the first set. While he prevailed in four sets, he had succeeded in scrambling his opponents when Alcaraz only had to keep doing what he had done, Djokovic had to withdraw from his semi -final against Zverev three days later after losing an Attritional for the first time in a tiebreak.

Playing Alcaraz and Sinner gets more from Djokovic and just about someone else than someone else. In his case it is best to face them as late as possible in a tournament, if he has to.

There are also non-network reasons.

Djokovic lives due to a common misconception about what happens with elite athletes who fall out of their peaks.

Those top remain sharp and accessible at volatile moments, even when they need them the most: he found his on his alien run to the gold medal during last year's Olympic Games in Paris. It is the stability that erodes, the repetitions that are needed to retain their excellence.

Djokovics Clay season did not go well last year. He was usable in Monte Carlo, where he reached the semi -final, but he has never been dominant at that event. Then he took the next three weeks off, with the idea of ​​minimizing the mileage in his legs for a year when his top goal won Olympic gold.

He assumed that he could get enough French open preparation under his belt in Rome, where he had made the final in four of the previous five years. He won his opening match (in the second round) at a canter, but while signing signatures, a metal water bottle accidentally fell from a backpack from spectators and hit him hard. Djokovic played his third round game, but understandably looked for off-cilia and lost to Tabilo.

Then he climbed to gain access to Geneva Open, a movement that surprises something like panic, because he never plays a tournament the week for a Grand Slam. He was also flat there and sometimes struggled to stay upright and panting to catch his breath, especially during an ugly semi -final defeat against Tom Mach.

Then the French opened, where he played himself, just like the Djokovic of yesteryear before he passed Lorenzo Musetti in a five-set third round epic that ended after three in the morning local time. That understandably removed something from him, and he tore the medial meniscus in his right knee during his next match, an unlikely victory over Francisco Cerundolo. Instead of playing his quarterfinals against Casper Ruud, he withdrew and was operated on. Returning weeks later he made the final in Wimbledon before he won that Olympic gold medal that he longed for.

Yet he won no other title and the season in general was a staccato, up and down affair, because his schedule has been for a few years while he still produced elite results. Not so much in 2025. Djokovic played the Brisbane International before the Australian Open and played for the first time since 2018 in both Indian Wells, California and Miami the Sunshine Double.

Although he really cares about winning at least another Grand Slam and beating Margaret Courts 24-title record, which he is currently sharing, Djokovic seems to have decided that a part-time tennis player is not working for his body or his brain. Playing more often can take a toll on his aging frame, but he has to do it to try to get sharp in the clay and prepare his legs for the test of five set of tennis that waits for him for the French open.

Being able to mean more matches that there will be more nights he plays as a shadow of his best himself, as he did in Monte Carlo against Tabilo.

It was terrible, he said about those straight sets of defeat two weeks ago. I actually had no high expectations. I knew I would have a tough opponent and I knew I would probably play pretty bad. But so bad, I didn't expect.

Nowadays that is the price he has to pay for the right preparation.

But if it helps him to land in the top four at the French open, it will probably have been worth it.

(Top photo: Thomas COEX / AFP via Getty images)